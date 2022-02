It was not until she turned into her street in Pitlochry on Tuesday evening that Eve Muirhead was finally struck by the scale of what she had achieved. It had been a long haul back from the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she had skipped the GB curling team to a gold medal. She had barely stood on the podium before she was called to the Bird’s Nest Stadium to take part in the closing ceremony.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO