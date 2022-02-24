ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTC announces criminal justice graduates

By Shereen Siewert
Leaders from Northcentral Technical College’s School of Public Safety join graduates following the school's commencement ceremony in Wausau. Pictured are Zenas Lee, Law Enforcement Academy, front row from left; Anthony Abt, Law Enforcement Academy; Andrew Palmini, Law Enforcement Academy; Anthony Giovanoni, Law Enforcement Academy; Logan Tabat, Jail Academy. Brian Fiene, instructor, back row; Micah Hendrickson, Jail Academy; Paul Clarke, instructor; Matt Kecker, instructor. Photo courtesy NTC.

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has announced its graduates from both the Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy and the Jail Academy Certificate on Dec. 17, 2021.

The Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as police officers or deputy sheriffs in Wisconsin. Graduates are able to demonstrate tactical skills, conduct investigations and manage emergencies.

Graduates of the Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy include Zenas Lee of Wausau, Anthony Abt of Weston, Andrew Palmini of Wausau, and Anthony Giovanoni of Wausau.

The Jail Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as correctional officers in county jails in Wisconsin. The 200-hour program focuses on the philosophical and tactical principles of being employed as a correctional officer and can be completed in as little as five weeks at NTC.

Graduates of the Jail Academy include Logan Tabat of Wausau and Micah Hendrickson of Wausau.

Wausau, WI
