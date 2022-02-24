ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

August 9 special election set for First District; Budget prioritization will involve many people; Raiders Hockey on KYMN this wekend; Rock & Roll Revival tickets on sale tomorrow

By Rich Larson
Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz on Tuesday called for a special election on August 9th in the First Congressional District to fill the vacancy created. when Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away. Because Hagedorn had slightly more than 10 months remaining in his two-year term, a special election to fill his remaining...

