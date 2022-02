I don't know when a local TV station started complaining about the lack of tornado sirens, but it seems like forever ago. Hey, I could be wrong, but the need for tornado sirens was a constant back when people watched TV news. Let's assume that they had the best interests of the community at heart. After all, when they started this campaign they didn't know they were shooting themselves in the foot and that they could keep people up to date on their own app. It's kind of weird that this thing always seemed like a media push instead of a community call for action. Anyways, this takes us to where we are now.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO