The New York Rangers will square off tomorrow afternoon for the first time against the Pittsburgh Penguins to put some distance between them in the standings. After a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, they jumped over the the Penguins, who dropped a 6-1 decision to New Jersey. The Blueshirts are also 5-0-1 in their past six games, with just nine non-shootout goals allowed during that stretch.

