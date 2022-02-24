ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend hurls slurs at her in disturbing Instagram video

By Eileen Reslen
 1 day ago

Shanna Moakler’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau has vowed to end his relationship with the “Celebrity Big Brother” star — once again — in an expletive-filled rant.

“It’s over,” the rage-filled actor, 29, said in the now-deleted Instagram Live on Thursday. “I am never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again.”

Rondeau implied that the final nail in the coffin in the couple’s rollercoaster relationship, was that he found out Moakler was allegedly “talking to” other people the “entire time” time they were together.

The model then walked over to a neighbor’s house, where he angrily shouted that Moakler spent the night with the unnamed neighbor, who has a “f–king wife” and “f–king kids.”

Rondeau then proceeded to call the former Miss USA a “f–king whore,” the “C word,” and claimed she was not over her exes, including Travis Barker.

He also wrote in an Instagram Story, “Your [sic] f-king disgusting and tagged Moakler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQOKU_0eO927JE00
Rondeau sent this message to Moakler via his Instagram Stories.

A rep for Moakler did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Rondeau’s remarks paint a completely different image than paparazzi photos of the pair that surfaced earlier this week, in which they appeared very much in love.

In the photos, taken on Monday, the seemingly happy couple were spotted kissing and lovingly putting their hands over each other as they went for a stroll at Fairmont Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.

On Wednesday, Moakler also left a sweet message under a new selfie Rondeau posted, writing, “Hottie ❤️🔥😍.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZGaY_0eO927JE00
Matthew Rondeau said his relationship with Shanna Moakler is “over.”

However, the toxic duo have been having issues for quite some time.

Earlier this month, Rondeau unfollowed Moakler on Instagram and wiped his account of photos of her after he reportedly grew jealous of his then-girlfriend’s growing bond with fellow “CBB” competitor Lamar Odom on the show.

The entrepreneur then cryptically told Page Six of the reason for his social media cleansing, “Soon they will know.”

Moakler also unfollowed Rondeau herself when she left the “CBB” house, but soon after the pair claimed they were “working” on things.

In October 2021, Page Six broke the news that Moakler and Rondeau had once again gotten back together after a bitter breakup.

