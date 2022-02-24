Goose vs. Gander

CITY OF GOOSE CREEK BUSINESS LICENSE NOTICE Business license renewals for 2022 are currently available. Licenses may be renewed or obtained between February 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022. Renewals received or postmarked after April 30, 2022 will be assessed a late penalty of 5% (five percent) of the unpaid fee for the month of May and thereafter an additional 5% (five percent) per month for any portion thereof after the due date until paid. Businesses changing locations or changing ownership may apply for a business license only after complying with all building, zoning, and fire codes. If you have any questions, or your business has ceased operation please contact the Business License Division at (843)797-6220 extension 1100, 1122 or by e-mail at licensing@ cityofgoosecreek.com. You may submit your application and business license tax in person, by mail, by e-mail or through the South Carolina Local Business License Renewal Center at www.localblrenewal.com. AD# 1985411.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO