Four Laredo teams were in action Tuesday night in the UIL state playoffs and three moved on to the Area Round. St. Augustine played Wednesday night. Check back online Thursday and in Friday's paper for more on that game. United overcomes early deficit to defeat SA O'Connor The United Longhorns are moving on to the Area Round of the playoffs after taking down San Antonio O'Connor 55-52 on Tuesday night at Alice High School. United got down early in this one by as much as nine in the first half, but Ramon Chavez did all he...

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO