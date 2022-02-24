ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

The Aberdeen Barn in Charlottesville, Virginia

By Steve Cook
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDJAR_0eO8sN1z00

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to the Aberdeen Barn in Charlottesville, a steakhouse that stirs memories of the old Aberdeen Barn in Richmond (may it Rest In Peace). Will the C’ville restaurant live up to those fond, decades-old memories of the Barn?

It was nearly 50 years ago that one of my best friends would frequently phone and say, “Let’s go to the Barn.” Regardless of my schedule, I’d make time for the Barn. That’s because the barn to which he referred was the Aberdeen Barn Steak House on West Broad Street. I loved the Barn. I loved the steak and the huge baked potato. But perhaps what I loved the most were the breadsticks and cheddar cheese spread, which you were given as soon as you were seated. I could and often would make a meal on the breadsticks. Then, of course, I’d feast on a second meal of prime rib or New York strip.

Perhaps the fact that there were very few restaurants in Richmond at the time makes the Barn stand out in my mind as being more special than it was.

The Aberdeen Barn has been gone for years. After it closed, the building was converted to an Awful Arthur’s and then to a Chinese restaurant. Today, there’s a carwash on the site.

So, when this same friend called me last week and asked me if I wanted to go to the Barn in Charlottesville, he didn’t have to ask me twice. I found my shoes (I haven’t needed them much over the past two years), grabbed a mask, and headed out the door.

Taking the DeLorean to Charlottesville

Time changes everything. I wondered just how the Barn had changed in the past half century. While my friend has been to the Charlottesville Aberdeen Barn (2018 Holiday Dr.) several times over the years, I have never been. So, I really wasn’t sure what to expect. I was prepared to be disappointed. Nothing ever seems to be as good as you remember it to have been “back in the day.”

So, when we turned off Route 29 onto Holiday Drive, I was somewhat surprised to see that the building looked just like I remembered “my” Barn on Broad. I’ve done a little research and discovered that the Charlottesville Aberdeen Barn was built in 1965. I’m guessing that’s about the same time the Richmond location opened. Seems the owner admired the fancy New York City steakhouses and tried to replicate that.

Inside, this Barn was filled with UVA memorabilia on the walls. Otherwise, it was pretty much as I had remembered. As we were seated in a dark wooden booth, very much like I recalled from the past, I got to thinking. Being a fatalist, my first thought was that I’m sure they don’t still have the breadsticks and cheese. The thought saddened me.

As soon as we had entered, the hostess and the servers began to greet my friend: “Hey, Mike,” and “How you doing, Mike?” I guess Mike has been a regular but he had never invited me. Some friend, I thought.

When our server brought the iced water to the table, he said the most beautiful thing. “I’ll be right back with your breadsticks and cheese.” Wow, the Aberdeen Barn really is the place where time stands still. That includes the menu.

Where the rubber meets the road

Of course, nothing remains the same. Does it? Today, Richmond boasts some pretty fancy steakhouses – including places where you pay an arm and a leg for the steak and then the other hand or foot for the baked potato or another side.

But, again, time hasn’t changed that much at the Aberdeen Barn. Yes, the steaks are priced at today’s prices, but the huge baked potato is included. While I didn’t care for an appetizer, seeing that I had my (free) breadsticks and cheese, I did notice that the restaurant may have actually upped their game in the appetizer category over the last 50 years. You can start your meal with French onion soup, clams casino, shrimp cocktail, even crab cakes. In fact, the server asked the party at the table next to ours, “How is your escargot?”

Those things look too much like snails to me. And who wants snails with steak?

I told my server that I couldn’t choose between the New York Strip ($48) or the prime rib. The regular cut is $45, but you can get the extra thick cut for $57.

The server immediately replied, “Have the prime rib.” So, I did … the regular cut. By the time the meal arrived, probably no more than 10 minutes later, we had gone through two baskets of rolls and breadsticks and two ramekins of cheese spread.

But even if I had been starving, the prime rib would have been way more than I could have handled in one sitting. It was everything one could hope for in a prime rib. This prime rib was every bit as melt-in-your-mouth tender and delicious as any prime rib I have ever had. For the most part, nothing seems to taste as good as it did when I was young. This was a pleasant exception.

I’m a big fan of the baked potato, too. In fact, I think potatoes may be the most wonderful food ever created. This baked baby was big and beautiful and filled with baked potato tastiness. Needless to say, I enjoyed my meal immensely.

Now, you may be thinking that the Aberdeen Barn is a place old guys go to dine. And I can’t argue with that. But I saw many guests who looked as if they could have come straight from the nearby UVA campus. However, if you do enjoy traipsing down memory lane while you feast on certified Angus beef, and if you do find happiness when you receive old-fashioned friendly service in a good old-fashioned setting, then I’m thinking you may be the perfect candidate for the hour or so drive to C’ville. Because no matter how much things may have changed over the last 50 years, it still doesn’t get much better than this.

While in the area:

Happy Hour of the Week

About five years ago, when my office was over on Hull Street Road near Brandermill, I used to frequent The Desserterie at 6161 Harbourside Center Loop. It was a little dessert shop with beautiful homemade cakes, cookies, pies, and other sweets. Ultimately, they added gelato, for which I have a very special fondness. So, often, I’d sneak out of work, walk across the street and enjoy a tasty treat.

It was probably fortuitous that, in those days, the Desserterie had not expanded its menu. Today, you can enjoy lunch, dinner, and brunch, as well as cocktails and wine. Their online menu is rather extensive, considering this started off as a little bake shop.

If I were still working next door, my afternoon break may include a little something from their Happy Hour. Here are the details.

Happy Hour runs from 3 until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Each day offers something different:

  • Wine Wednesday – All bottles of wine are half price with any appetizer or entrée purchase.
  • Tito Thursday – All Tito’s Vodka drinks are half price.
  • Friday and Saturday – All mixed drinks are $2 off and all glasses of wine are $2 off.

Comments / 5

Related
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: It’s Pardi Gras Time in Ashland

A little of everything this week from high-class to Dixieland brass to blasts from the past. The Richmond Region offers a little of everything this week from, from Pardi Gras to Rachmaninoff, from high-class to Dixieland brass, from laughs to blasts from the past. Pardi Gras. Saturday, Feb. 26 at...
ASHLAND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Jumble for Two with WaynoVision Guest Cartoonist

Play this week’s puzzle for kids and adults, featuring a mystery answer cartoon from Wayne, the WaynoVision cartoonist. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Boomer Magazine

Are Sulfites in Wine Harmful?

When a headache strikes after drinking wine, it’s easy to wonder, are the sulfites in wine harmful? You may be surprised to find that sulfites aren’t limited to wine, and that there may be other culprits to blame. Anytime you come down with a headbanger after a glass...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Charlottesville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Richmond, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Charlottesville, VA
Food & Drinks
Boomer Magazine

Main Street Steakhouse, Richmond

Is it just me, or does news that a new restaurant is opening up excite you, too? Sometime last summer, I read that a new steakhouse was heading into Downtown Richmond. Ever since Main Street Steakhouse opened at 1112 E. Main St. this past October, I’ve been promising myself that I was going to check it out. But when you get my age, time flies even when you’re not having fun, so several months passed and I still hadn’t visited.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe – and helpful hints – for Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps. Vegetables and fruits such as carrots and zucchini (surprise – a zucchini is technically a fruit!) are mostly made up of water. (A zucchini or carrot is about 95% water.) It can be a challenge to deal with all that water when cooking or baking – no one likes soggy zucchini bread!
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Boggle BrainBuster: Find the Flowers

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle BrainBusters word challenge.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Travel Writer#Crab Cakes#Food Drink#Chinese#Charlottesville Time
Boomer Magazine

The Wisdom of a Child

In “The Wisdom of a Child,” Boomer reader Darlene Edwards shares the insights and wisdom she has seen modeled by her two-year-old granddaughter!. My husband and I are the proud parents of two amazing adult daughters and a wonderful son-in-law. In addition, not long ago, we became brand new grandparents to a beautiful granddaughter, who is now a spunky two-year-old – our one and only grandchild at this point. Now, I recognize there is a lot of grandparent wisdom out there and folks who have many more grandchildren than we do. I know there is so much we want to share with her; however, what is interesting is there is so much she is teaching us! Hence, I want to share some of those experiences.
KIDS
Boomer Magazine

Trail Building at Tellico Village

Community members engaged in trail building at Tellico Village demonstrate how a big endeavor can be accomplished with perseverance and a united spirit – and that age has no bounds. Crisp mountain air abounds as swirls of falling leaves touch the ground and crunch under foot with each step....
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
Boomer Magazine

Greece’s Underrated Peloponnese Peninsula

In this edition of Rick Steves’ Europe, the travel professional takes readers to the Peloponnese Peninsula in Greece, waltzing us through delightful gems that can enthrall and inspire. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can be...
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Jumble It Up Together, with Baseball and Ginger Meggs

Jumble it up, together, with mental games and giggles – unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Then move on to the Classic Jumble, this week featuring a cartoon by Jason Chatfield, artist for Australian comic strip “Ginger Meggs.”
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boomer Magazine

Ray Parker Jr. Remembers Ivan Reitman

Ray Parker Jr. had enjoyed a successful career in music when he received a call from his friend Gary LeMel about doing music for a weird film called “Ghostbusters.” Originally a session guitarist in his native Detroit, he recorded and toured with artists like Barry White, Bohannon, the Spinners and Marvin Gaye, and performed on Stevie Wonder’s classic “Talking Book” album and was the guitarist in Wonder’s band on a 1972 tour opening for the Rolling Stones. As a solo artist and with his group Raydio, he enhoyed hits with songs like “You Got the Love,” “Jack and Jill” and “A Woman Needs Love.”
CELEBRITIES
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: Tragedy, Comedy, Bluegrass, and Blues

Make no mistake, the big little Richmond Region offers a diversity of events for a variety of people. Are you a tree hugger? We’ve got your trees! Do you drink tea with your pinky out? Check. Is laughter your best medicine? Richmond has a doctor ready to fill your prescription. If your musical tastes include classical, classic jazz, or bluegrass, you’ve got a place to tap your feet. All in this week’s What’s Booming: Tragedy, Comedy, Bluegrass, and Blues.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Rich, Luscious Chocolate Glazed Cupcakes

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for super-chocolaty cupcakes, made with cocoa powder and crowned with a delicious chocolate glaze. The recipe doesn’t actually call for any chocolate in the cupcake batter, just cocoa powder. Cocoa comes from the seeds of cacao plants. The seeds are fermented, dried, roasted, ground up, and separated from cocoa butter to make cocoa powder. And while cocoa powder has tons of concentrated chocolate flavor, it has none of the sweetness of chocolate. On its own, cocoa powder is really bitter.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Greg Schwem: The One-Day Work Week

In this installment of Humor Hotel, Greg Schwem extolls the virtues (and hints at hidden downsides) of an idea whose time has come: the one-day work week. Aw, heck, let’s just work one day a week. I mean, we’re all overstressed, burned out, mentally exhausted and up in arms...
JOBS
Boomer Magazine

Sam Miller’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes readers to another classic restaurant in Richmond, Virginia: Sam Miller’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant … yes, seafood, plus hand-cut steaks, French onion soup, and so much more. All in a warm, cozy setting. First, a confession. I’m not really...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Sharon Gless of ‘Cagney and Lacey’

Not even a youthful warning from her grandfather, a powerful entertainment attorney during the Golden Age of film, could prevent Sharon Gless from attempting the journey to Hollywood. Neil S. McCarthy, who counted Cecil B. DeMille, Katharine Hepburn, and Lana Turner among his clients, cautioned his young granddaughter that the...
CELEBRITIES
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
546
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy