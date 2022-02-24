ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Feeling shame can be a good thing for all of us

Sun Chronicle
 4 days ago

Feeling shame can be a good thing for all of us, our nation. On critical race theory: Shame,...

www.thesunchronicle.com

HuffingtonPost

Actor From Cringey 'Dear Putin' Video Says She 'Easily' Could Have Become A Dictator Herself

Actor AnnaLynne McCord went viral on Thursday after posting a video on social media where she apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin for not being his mother. Now, the former star of last decade’s “90210” reboot is explaining why she chose to step into a serious geopolitical conflict with a message that if she had been his mother, he would have been loved so much he’d never think of invading sovereign nations like Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
City
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Sun Chronicle

With Lent beginning, Pope calls for fasting for peace in Ukraine

FALL RIVER — Lent, the 40-day season of prayer, sacrifice, and almsgiving in preparation for the joyous celebration of Easter, begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2. Parishes throughout the Fall River Diocese will mark the start of Lent with the traditional rite of distribution of ashes. This year, Ash...
FALL RIVER, MA
Sun Chronicle

Do your own homework, than speak

We’re not talking slavery this time nor even the inequalities some profess the issue to be. The issue stems from the elitists among us and the “swamps” they control in Washington, D.C., state and local governments, and, our free press and corporations over which they influence. We...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

The pandemic has taught us all that love can bend without breaking

Love is not love, which alters when it alteration finds. It’s a beautiful sentiment around which to build a Shakespearean sonnet, but in real life not everyone adapts to the dramatic changes thrust upon them in a pandemic with the apparent grace of Kate Garraway. The TV presenter’s husband, Derek Draper, almost died of Covid; he is now back home after months in intensive care, but needs round-the-clock nursing. He can speak, but can’t hold what most people would regard as a conversation. It cannot be the life or the marriage either of them dreamed of in their early 50s. But as she said hopefully at the weekend, she thinks they have found “a new way to be in love”, a relationship of complete trust and reliance. “That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kansas City Star

Can we agree to agree on Ukraine? Truckers fighting ‘tyranny’ shamed by the real thing

Democrats are standing with Ukraine. Republicans, too. Yet even now, even on this, will we stand together, or continue to pretend there are differences where none exist?. If we hate each other more than we hate the evil that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is visiting on his neighbors, and would like to export further still, then ”we the people” as a people really are too far gone to endure. If that’s the case, then everything that we all say about loving democracy is a lie.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sun Chronicle

Our view: American history in living color

Comedian Chris Rock — as his ‘90s vintage “Saturday Night Live” character Nat X — had a typically hard-edged take on Black History Month: “The Man gives us February because it’s the shortest month of the year!”. And if you have to ask...
SOCIETY
Sun Chronicle

Our View: A teaching moment for local schools

The alleged attack on a transgender student from North Attleboro High School is sickening news in an age when younger generations have been far more welcoming to the LGBTQ community. The incident, which came after a Feb. 8 boys’ basketball game at North Attleboro, and led to the arrest of...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Sun Chronicle

Bob Foley: A brilliant idea indeed

I read the story about issuing licenses to undocumented residents with interest. It took a while but I came around to the idea. The state is to be congratulated for serious consideration on this issue. This is one of the best ideas floated in a long while, especially considering it comes from a majority on Beacon Hill. And with a Sun Chronicle endorsement, we know it’s a fine idea.
POLITICS
Germany
Axios

Black Ukrainian lawmaker reveals plight of overlooked population

An Olympic gold medalist serving as Ukraine's first Black member of parliament is urging fellow countrymen to resist the Russian invasion, highlighting the nation's vulnerable but little-known African Ukrainian population. The big picture: Zhan Beleniuk has spoken openly about racism he's faced in Ukraine after bringing home the Greco-Roman middleweight...
SOCIETY
Sun Chronicle

North Attleboro resident, a Ukraine expert, says West must stand strong with imperiled nation

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local resident who is an expert on a particularly troubled part of the world is sounding a grim warning as tensions ramp up. Tymish Holowinsky, who leads Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute, says he fears the current crisis “is a first step to a full-blown war which I believe could very easily go beyond the borders of Ukraine.”
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
ohmymag.co.uk

War in Ukraine: These images show how thousands of pets are suffering

As the violent battle continues on the streets of Kyiv after Russian special forces invaded the city, pets are struggling as much as humans. People in Kyiv have been fleeing the streets to avoid explosions as Russian special forces pound Ukraine. Human horror. As locals flood into subways to hide...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Daughter of Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., attacks Putin with Instagram message

Will Vladimir Putin have his crazed Chechen henchmen hunt down the daughter of a Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., for what she posted on Instagram Story Friday?. Sophia Abramovich, the daughter of billionaire Roman Abramovich, who is said to have a net worth north of $13 billion, posted an anti-Putin message Friday morning on Instagram saying "Putin wants a war with Ukraine."
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine: Concerns mount as black people report racism while fleeing war zone

Scores of African migrants in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other migrants were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...
SOCIETY

