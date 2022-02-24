ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haubstadt, IN

You Can Own Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant as it Goes up For Sale

By Melissa Awesome
 1 day ago
Did you know the oldest restaurant in the state of Indiana is located in the Tri-State? It's true!. The Log Inn located in Haubstadt is known as the oldest restaurant in the state. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day...

EVANSVILLE, IN
