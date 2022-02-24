ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AP Sportlight

Miami Herald
 5 days ago

1918 — The first neutral site game in NHL history is held in Quebec City. Frank Nighbor scores twice in the first period to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 1955 — Boston beats Milwaukee 62-57 at Providence, R.I. in a game...

www.miamiherald.com

The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue's Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
HOLAUSA

Tristan Thompson gets teased with "Khloé!" chants during Bulls game in Miami

Tristan Thompson just can’t get away from his cheating controversies, even when he’s on the basketball court. The NBA player, who recently got traded to the Chicago Bulls, visited Miami on Monday night for a game against the Heat. During the match up, Tristan went to the line to shoot some free throws, where he was met with chants about his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian.
NBA
Person
Steven Holcomb
Person
Cale Yarborough
Person
Stan Mikita
Sports Illustrated

Bracket Watch: Gonzaga's No. 1 Overall Seed Could Be in Jeopardy

Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
BASKETBALL
UPI News

Michigan men visit 23 ski resorts in 24 hours for world record

March 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Michigan men unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by tackling the slopes at 23 ski resorts in 24 hours. Kyle Kelly, 28, of Caledonia, and Brad Dykstra, 29, of Hopkins, said they started their record attempt at noon Saturday at Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs and reached their goal at noon Sunday at Cannonsburg Ski Area.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Nhl#Nba#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens#The Boston Celtics#Daytona#The Chicago Black Hawks#The Vancouver Canucks#Prairie View#Ncaa Division
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
411mania.com

US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To New AEW Announcement

Cody Rhodes has been one of the key figures in AEW ever since the company was first announced, but the three time TNT Champion has been making headlines recently because it was announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Despite the fact that Cody has left the...
WWE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Zach Johnson absolutely stonewalls reporter who wants to know his thoughts on Mickelson

Newly announced Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was asked some challenging questions about Phil Mickelson at his introductory press conference yesterday. With all of the controversy surrounding Mickelson at the moment, it is no surprise that Johnson was faced with some difficult questions regarding the star. Somewhat predictably, “ZJ” refused...
GOLF
ComicBook

Edge Gets His WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Turns Heel

Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the "Rated-R Superstar" to admit this is a match they've both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the "bulldog" Styles that was a world champion, not the "tag team b—" that worked with Omos for most of the last year.
WWE
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB, union agree upon 12-team playoff in new CBA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are apparently in agreement on a 12-team playoff in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter link). As part of that deal, Nightengale adds that the league is likely to keep the penalties for exceeding the luxury tax in a similar level as they’d been under the previous CBA.
NFL

