Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken announced in an interview on Tuesday that the prestigious college plans to cover tuition for its highest-need students starting this fall. She expressed hope that the decision would spark a larger movement to provide need-based financial aid in legal education. Starting in the upcoming fall semester, the college will provide three years of full-tuition scholarships for approximately 45 to 50 students enrolled in its Juris Doctor (JD) program whose family income falls below the federal poverty line, which is currently $27,750 in annual income, and whose assets are below $150,000, Reuters reports.

COLLEGES ・ 8 HOURS AGO