ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

UK sanctions will have little impact on Putin despite Boris Johnson’s claims, say experts

By Ben Chapman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVfeA_0eO8iVUT00

Huge holes in financial sanctions and the “grotesque underfunding” of crime agencies have weakened the UK's ability to fight back against Vladimir Putin , experts have said.

Lawyers told The Independent that a fresh round of sanctions announced on Thursday in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine would be ineffective and largely symbolic, despite Boris Johnson's claims that new measures would "hobble" Russia's economy .

The prime minister unveiled what he called a “massive package of economic sanctions ... to collectively cease dependence on Russian oil and gas,” and “squeeze Russia from the global economy”.

He announced an asset freeze on 100 entities, including Russian bank VTB, a ban on Russian state and private companies from raising funds in the UK, and a new kleptocracy unit at the National Crime Agency to crack down on corrupt assets hidden in the UK.

Critics were sceptical of the latest measures, however. Jonathan Fisher QC, of Bright Line Law, said sanctions would do little to deter Mr Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning.

“We have to be realistic about what they can deliver,” Mr Fisher said. “They are something more than nuisance value but, whether they are enough to change outcomes, I rather doubt.”

Mr Putin’s circle of ultra-wealthy oligarchs would not be greatly damaged by being personally sanctioned, he added.

“Instead of going for the holidays in Malta, they'll have to stick in the Black Sea for a bit with their boats. It’s just not going to deliver the knockout blow that the west would like it to.”

Experts have pointed to the fact that past rounds of sanctions have only delivered the desired result in a minority of cases, such as in apartheid South Africa. In disputes with other countries, such as Iran, sanctions have been in place for years and had only a relatively minor impact in achieving their aims.

“I don’t think it’s enough to persuade an authoritarian regime to change its course,” said Mr Fisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29r7SS_0eO8iVUT00

Jason Hungerford, a partner at Mayer Brown, agreed. “There are lots of sanctions tools left in the kit, but the problem now is that Russia has committed. No variety of sanctions is going to turn the tanks around in the near future,” he said.

He pointed out that Russia has a relatively large economy which will allow it to withstand sanctions for some time.

A key concern is that sanctions have in the past been undermined by countries which are happy to ignore them. Experts have pointed to Russia's burgeoning friendship with China , and many believe it is not a coincidence that Putin met recently with Chinese premier Xi Jinping, who would likely be a willing buyer of Russian commodities as Europe turns the screw.

Campaigners have also voiced concerns about holes in plans to target Mr Putin’s inner circle of supporters.

Switzerland, whose banking secrecy laws have long made it a preferred destination for Russian oligarchs’ wealth, has yet to sign up to any sanctions package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSrGb_0eO8iVUT00

London-based law firms and accountants have helped wealthy Russians, some of whom have links to the Kremlin, shield their wealth in anonymous trusts, shell companies and property. Much of that wealth is registered in secrecy jurisdictions such as Jersey and the British Virgin Islands where layers of anonymity and secrecy make it difficult to link assets to their true owners.

Transparency International has identified at least £1.5bn of UK property owned by Russians accused of financial crime or with links to the Kremlin, and the true figure is almost certainly much higher. Most of that property is held by offshore companies.

“The government can only take action against assets that it knows belong to people it now sanctions,” said Duncan Hames, director of policy at Transparency International UK.

As the Ukraine crisis has worsened there has been a significant outflow of Russian funds into the Gulf states and Asian financial hubs such as Shanghai and Hong Kong, where it can remain largely beyond the clutches of Western agencies, according to Oksana Antonenko a director at Control Risks, a political risk consultancy.

“Sanctions will have an impact but won’t mean complete disruption,” she said.

Jonathan Fisher QC said UK bodies including the National Crime Agency and HMRC should immediately begin trawling through documents and suspicious activity reports filed with banks to try to uncover the wealth of individuals tied to the Kremlin.

However, years of “grotesque underfunding” have left enforcement agencies without the resources required to do so, he said.

“If I was director of the NCA, I'd be calling for all the files we had, all the suspicious activity reports on Russian oligarchs that have been filed.

“I would recover the paperwork from banks, accountants and lawyers in relation to those transactions, and I would conduct an inquiry as to where that money came from.”

He added: “Why have we not done more enforcement? Because the government took the view that it wasn’t a priority.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Sanctions#Iran#Uk#Russian#Vtb#The National Crime Agency
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Russian Ukrainian Lawmaker Socked in the Face on Live TV

A Ukrainian lawmaker was left bloodied and disheveled on Friday after he was socked in the face and put in a headlock on live TV. The brawl erupted on the set of Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech talk show during a discussion about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. With former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and ex-president Petro Poroshenko nearby, journalist Yuriy Butusov walked right up to Nestor Shufrych, a lawmaker with the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform—For Life, and slapped him in the face. Shufrych then stood up to fight back and the two plunged to the ground before Butusov managed to get Shufrych in a headlock, all while horrified guests yelled, “Stop!” and “Let him go!” The two were eventually pulled apart and reappeared to continue the discussion, both looking as if they’d been mauled by a feral cat. Shufrych, who had sparked the ire of his fellow guests by refusing to condemn Vladimir Putin, accused Butusov of “scratching like a girl.”
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

The Independent

524K+
Followers
178K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy