Given last week’s strong price action and gold’s intraday resilience, it is now very likely that gold indeed is breaking out of the multi-month consolidation triangle. As expected in our gold chartbook from February 3rd, 2022, gold prices have been climbing higher over the last week. Until Friday, noon prices had been reaching a high of US$1,842 already, just shy below the upper edge of the multi-months triangle (approx. US$1,850 to US$1,855). After another violent intraday pullback to nearly US$1,820, gold reversed sharply higher and broke through that downtrend line, catapulting prices quickly to an intraday high of US$1,865. Finally, gold closed the trading week at US$1,858 on a very bullish note.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO