'Under the Strap' Podcast Talks With PGA Tour Caddie Reynolds Robinson

By T.J. Auclair
 1 day ago
"Under the Strap" chats with caddie Reynolds Robinson, who works on the PGA Tour for Joseph Bramlett.

Robinson grew up in New York, where he was quite a basketball player and friends with Phife Dawg, who was an original member of the hip hop group, "A Tribe Called Quest." Robinson left New York and became a successful accountant, traveling the world for his job. But at age 28, he realized he was miserable in that line of work and decided to pursue a career in golf. Now he’s a caddie at the highest level.

Click above to listen and find more "Under the Strap" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network.

