Turns out, Hank the Tank wasn't on a one-bear crime spree — he had accomplices. And thanks to DNA evidence clearing his name, Hank won't be killed or moved to a sanctuary. Earlier, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said that the 500-pound bear was the culprit in more than two dozen home break-ins around South Lake Tahoe, Calif., adding that he was responsible for "152 reports of conflict behavior."

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO