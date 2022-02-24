COVID live updates: Moderna officials 'firmly' believe 4th vaccine dose will be needed in fall

As coronavirus cases improve across the Bay Area and United States, local health officials are loosening safety guidelines.

The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)

Feb, 24, 2022

Moderna officials 'firmly' believe 4th vaccine dose will be needed in fall

Moderna officials said Thursday that a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose will be needed globally in the fall, given waning immunity and concerns over omicron and the potential for emerging variants. The company says it now believes a seasonal COVID-19 booster will be needed in the future, particularly for vulnerable populations

Feb. 23, 2022

Target lifting mask mandate for employees and customers

Target announced Wednesday that the company will not require U.S. employees or guests to wear masks , as regulations allow. The company says it will follow state and local COVID-19 safety regulations.

3 Bay Area counties improve to 'moderate' COVID levels

Three Bay Area counties have reached a new milestone. San Mateo, Alameda and Marin have improved to "moderate" COVID levels. Those three counties have lower transmission rates than the rest of the Bay Area, according to federal data. The region is averaging 26 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, down from 127 at the start of the month.

New data shows COVID vaccines aren't likely to trigger rare virus complication in kids

The CDC says new data shows COVID vaccines are not likely to trigger a rare complication from the virus in kids. The condition involves fever, swelling and heart problems.

Since Feb. 2020, more than 6,800 cases have been reported in the U.S., all in children who were previously infected with coronavirus.

That prompted the CDC to re-examine the vaccine. They found it is safe.

Feb. 22, 2022

Vallejo to vote on lifting mask mandate

Vallejo's City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether to rescind an indoor mask mandate.

The city says 80% of Vallejo residents are now fully vaccinated and COVID case counts are low.

With California allowing its statewide indoor mask mandate to expire, Vallejo believes it can make masks optional in municipal buildings and other city-owned venues.

The city council is meeting remotely, but it plans to resume in-person meetings March 8.

Feb. 21, 2022

UK expected to lift all remaining COVID restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift all remaining COVID restrictions in England. Johnson will lay out the country's "Living with COVID" plan later today.

It would lift the requirement to self-isolate for 5 days after testing positive for the virus. He's also expected to scrap free COVID tests because of the cost.

But scientists say that will leave the country vulnerable to a new variant. More than 80 % of English adults have gotten their booster shot.

Experts say 2nd booster shot not needed yet

Is it time for a second booster shot? Not yet, that's according to experts. They are telling the Chronicle three shots is proving to be enough to fight off severe illness and death from COVID.

Antibodies wane months after a person gets their first booster shot, but so far, a total of three shots is still enough to fight off the most serious impacts of the disease.

Some people, like folks who are immunocompromised, are urged to get a second booster shot to be considered "fully vaccinated."

Feb. 17, 2022

Deaths projected to drop in weeks to come

Forecast models used by the CDC suggest that daily COVID-19 fatalities will finally begin to fall in the U.S. in the weeks to come. The ensemble model estimates that only eight states have a greater than 50% chance of having more deaths over the next two weeks compared to the past two weeks, and two states and territories have a greater than 75% chance of seeing an increase.

Feb. 16, 2022

California among 15 states with increasing deaths

The U.S. is reporting an average of 2,200 lives lost to COVID-19 each day. Fifteen states are reporting at least a 10% increase in daily death rates over the last week: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Feb. 15, 2022

Calif. hospital admissions down 60% in last month

Hospital admissions in California are down more than 60% in the last month. Our test positivity average is just over 6%. It was close to 23% a month ago.

Feb. 14, 2022

Black, Latino teens in Bay Area less likely to be vaccinated

Black and Latino teens ages 12 and up in the Bay Area are less likely to be vaccinated against COVID than their White and Asian counterparts, according to our media partner, the Bay Area News Group. They looked at local school district and public health department data to come to that conclusion. Experts say the disparity is a reason why school districts should not enact vaccine mandates for students. They believe a student vaccination mandate would result in tens of thousands of Bay Area students not being able to go to school -- with many of them being students of color.

Feb. 11, 2022

San Mateo County libraries giving out free at-home COVID-19 test kits starting Saturday

The county says it will distribute the following per household while supplies last:

Two free boxes of the antigen rapid tests (four tests total)

Five masks

No appointments are necessary, and tests and masks are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Families in need will be able to pick up at the following locations:

Belmont, Brisbane, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Millbrae, North Fair Oaks, Portola Valley, San Carlos and Woodside Libraries.

You can get more information by visiting this page

NYC's unvaccinated workers face termination

About 3,000 municipal workers in New York City -- less than 1% of the city's workforce --- face termination Friday after refusing to abide by a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The requirement, established under former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, applies to municipal employees hired after Aug. 2, 2021, who were told to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment and to unvaccinated police officers, correction officers, firefighters and others who opted to forego city health benefits and are currently on leave because they are not vaccinated.

Feb. 10, 2022

Washington state to lift mask mandates

Washington became one of the latest states to announce it will be easing mask requirements. Gov. Jay Inslee said the state's outdoor mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 18, and he will provide a date next week on when the indoor mask mandate will end.

Feb. 9, 2022

SF to drop indoor mask mandate for vaccinated next week

SF Mayor London Breed says San Francisco will match the state's dropping of indoor mask requirement. Vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor settings, including restaurants, bars, gyms, grocery stores, offices, museums, and other locations. The unvaccinated will still be required to wear masks indoors.

Santa Clara Co. indoor mask mandate to stay in place

Santa Clara Co. Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announced she will not be lifting the indoor mask mandate next week with the rest of the state. Dr. Cody says hospitalization rates are still too high and metrics must be met to lift the mandate.

Santa Clara Co. to make announcement on indoor masks

Santa Clara County is expected to make an announcement about when vaccinated people can stop wearing their masks indoors. The state of California is set to drop the rule next week. But it's up to local counties to issue their own guidance. Dr. Sara Cody is set to give an update this morning at 8:30 on where Santa Clara stands.

Feb. 8, 2022

CA COVID sick leave law returns

California's COVID sick leave law has returned. Workers will receive up to two weeks of paid time off if they get coronavirus. It's retroactive to the beginning of the year and expires at the end of September.

New Berkeley mandates for workers, customers starts today

Feb. 7, 2022

New Berkeley mandates for workers, customers starts today

There are big changes starting today in Berkeley, anyone older than 5 needs to show they are vaccinated before stepping inside a restaurant or gym. Employees have even stricter requirements. Workers have to show they are boosted. This is for places like restaurants, gyms, pharmacies, dental offices and childcare facilities. If they aren't vaccinated- they can show proof of a medical exemption or religious belief that prevents them from getting inoculated. If you have tickets to an event that will have a crowd of 500 people or more you have five weeks to get vaccinated, Starting March 14th- you will be required to be vaccinated at an event like that- and a negative COVID test won't be enough you have to be vaccinated.

Berkeley's health officer say this requirement will help lower people's risk for severe illness and will improve the community's safety.

7 a.m.

New Jersey governor to end mask mandate for schools

New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy is expected to announce Monday that the state's requirement to wear face masks in schools will end the second week of March. Murphy, a Democrat, has imposed some of the strictest pandemic-related mandates in the United States. The move would follow a decision last month by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, to rescind his state's mask mandate for schools.

Feb. 6, 2022

New Berkeley mandates for workers, customers starts on Monday

Two new mandates go into effect for Berkeley starting on February 7.

The City of Berkeley must require proof of full vaccination from customers 5 years old and up who enter indoor areas, according to city health officials

Per the city's website, it's required for customers who enter the following:

Places serving food or drinks, such as restaurants, bars, clubs, theaters, and entertainment venues

Places where patrons do cardiovascular, aerobic, strength training, or other exercise involving elevated breathing, including gyms, recreation centers, fitness clubs, and strength training facilities

Large indoor events of 500 people or more - except where tickets were sold before Jan. 27, 2022

Second, Berkeley employees must be boosted, "up to date" with their vaccination. These include employees at the following:

Restaurants and other facilities where food or drink is served indoors

Gyms, recreation facilities, yoga studios and other fitness establishments

Indoor events of 500 people or more

Adult care facilities

Adult day programs

Dental offices

Pharmacies

Home health care workers and those employing health care workers

All public and private childcare facilities

The city says this includes employees, contractors, volunteers, custodians, maintenance and other workers who enter those businesses, even after business hours.

Feb. 4, 2022

US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 900,000, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is more than the populations of Indianapolis, San Francisco, or Charlottes, North Carolina. COVID-19 has become one of the three top leading causes of death in America, behind the big two - heart disease and cancer. To public health experts, the milestone is made all the more tragic because so many of the recent deaths were preventable. Just 64% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

Sonoma Co. to let restrictions on large gatherings expire Feb. 10

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining, Sonoma County health officials said Friday that the health order temporarily restricting the size of large gatherings will expire as scheduled at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.

However, they strongly encouraged seniors over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and people who have not yet been boosted or vaccinated, to avoid large gatherings and continue wearing masks indoors around people outside their household, noting that the omicron surge is not yet over.

Contra Costa Reaches 80% vaccinated, sunsets vaccine verification requirement

With 80% of all county residents now fully vaccinated, Contra Costa Health Services lifted its order requiring certain businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to verify the vaccination status or recent negative test results of customers.

The U.S. is now reporting an average of over 2,300 COVID-19-related fatalities each day -- the highest daily death average in nearly one year, according to federal data. In the last week alone, the nation's daily death average has increased by more than 31%. Overall, however, the nation's average is still significantly lower than last winter, when the U.S. peaked at about 3,400 deaths per day.

Feb. 3, 2022

Starting tonight, Chase Center will require proof of either an up-to-date vaccination, including proof of a booster shot for eligible guests received at least one week prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests).

Feb. 2, 2022

Forecast models used by the CDC predict about 32,000 more Americans will die from COVID-19 by Feb. 26, bringing the nation's virus death toll to nearly 947,000. The ensemble model estimates that 38 states have a greater than 50% chance of having more deaths over the next two weeks compared to the past two weeks.

Jan. 31, 2022

Moderna has now received full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine maker to be granted full approval, after Pfizer. All three vaccines currently available in the U.S. were granted emergency authorization based on large clinical studies and at least two months of safety data. Moderna said the full approval was "based on a comprehensive submission package including efficacy and safety data approximately six months after second dose."

Jan. 28, 2022

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is adding a vaccine mandate for its employees. They have until April 29 to prove they're fully vaccinated. Boosters are not required. Employees will have the option to request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. If approved, the unvaccinated employees would then be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Jan. 27, 2022

Beginning on February 1, San Francisco office workers, gym members and other "stable cohorts" of people may remove masks indoors again, reinstating the mask exemption that was in place before the latest omicron surge.

Daily COVID-19-related deaths -- which are a lagging indicator -- are steadily increasing to their highest point in nearly one year, according to federal data. The U.S. is reporting an average of more than 2,100 new fatalities each day, surpassing the average from last summer's delta surge. However, the nation's death toll remains significantly lower than last winter when the U.S. peaked at about 3,400 deaths per day.

Jan. 26, 2022

Teachers and the West Contra Costa County Unified School District will meet today to try and prevent a strike over COVID safety measures. The teachers union is demanding mandatory COVID testing, plans in case of an outbreak, and more substitute teachers. They also want KN95 and N95 masks provided to students and staff daily something the district says is already happening. While the demands are being negotiated, the district says more students need to be vaccinated to contain this surge. 54% of students 12 and older reported being vaccinated - a low rate compared to other local school districts.

Jan. 25, 2022

The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm over rising cases of a new omicron sub-variant. In an updated post to its website on Monday, the WHO said the new sub-variant, called BA.2, is a descendant of omicron, the now-dominant, highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus. Unlike omicron, BA.2 is currently not considered a "variant of concern." But because it is spreading in many countries, the WHO is asking governments and scientists across the globe to monitor the situation and study the new sub-variant, as many have already been doing.

Jan. 24, 2022

The head of the World Health Organization warned Monday that although people across the globe must learn to live with COVID-19 "for the foreseeable future," we cannot "give this virus a free ride."

"There are different scenarios for how the pandemic could play out and how the acute phase could end," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, said in opening remarks at an executive board meeting in Geneva. "But it's dangerous to assume that omicron will be the last variant or that we are in the endgame."

"On the contrary, globally, the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge," he added.

Jan. 21, 2022

Santa Clara Co. offering free at-home antigen tests with signups

Santa Clara Co. is offering a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to those who live, work, or attend school in the county. You can sign up through www.sccfreetest.org to obtain four at-home tests.

Those able to secure an appointment may choose from one of the distribution locations for pick up at a chosen time. Each person will be assigned a unique QR code which must be displayed to receive the tests. Tests are not available on a drop-in basis without an appointment.

2-year anniversary of 1st COVID case in US

Today marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the U.S. It happened in Washington state and came just two weeks after the novel coronavirus was first identified in China.

Since that initial case, more than 68.5 million people have tested positive across the U.S. The infection has claimed more than 855,000 lives in the nation.

The pandemic has also impacted almost every aspect of American life since sweeping across the country soon after that first case two years ago.