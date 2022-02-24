Transaction in Own Shares

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vodafone announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2020/21 US cents on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buy-back programme announced on 17 November 2021 (the 'Programme'). The sole purpose...

Benzinga

Eve & Co Closes Shares For Debt Transaction Settling $657K In Payables Owed

Eve & Co Incorporated (TSXV:EVE) (OTCQX:EEVVF) has closed its previously announced shares for debt transaction whereby it settled $657,000 in payables owed to certain directors, officers, employees, and debentureholders related to expenses, loans, and services rendered to the company up to January 2022 in exchange for an aggregate of 5.19 million of its shares. The company issued the settlement shares to settle the payables in order to preserve cash for general working capital purposes.
Reuters

Morgan Stanley discloses investigation into block trading business

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Thursday U.S. regulators and prosecutors were probing various aspects of the investment bank's block trading business. The disclosure in a regulatory filing follows reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing whether financial executives may have broken rules by tipping off hedge funds ahead of large sales of shares, known as "block trades".
Benzinga

Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF) announced that the previously announced acquisition of Next Green Wave by Planet 13 was overwhelmingly approved at the special meeting of NGW shareholders, representing 47.73% of issued and outstanding NGW shares voted in person or by proxy at a Friday meeting, with 96.71% voting in favor.
Benzinga

Energous: Q4 Earnings Insights

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $135.40 thousand from the same period last...
MarketWatch

Alibaba shares drop after mixed earnings report

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, -0.72% were headed lower in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company posted a mixed quarterly report, with revenue falling short of expectations but earnings exceeding the consensus view. Alibaba posted fiscal third-quarter net income of RMB20.4 billion ($3.2 billion), or RMB7.51 per American depositary share, down from RMB79.4 billion, or RMB28.85 per ADS, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Alibaba earned RMB16.87 per ADS, down from RMB22.03 per ADS a year earlier but ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for RMB15.93 a share. Revenue rose to RMB242.6 billion from RMB221.1 billion, while analysts tracked by FactSet had been expecting RMB246.3 billion. China commerce revenue came in at RMB172.2 billion. The company had 1.28 billion annual active consumers as of the December quarter, up about 43 million from its September-quarter total. The latest figure included 979 million consumers in China and 301 million internationally. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares have declined about 20% over the past three months, as the S&P 500.
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -7.84%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
Benzinga

TechnipFMC: Q4 Earnings Insights

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Alliancebernstein Glb: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0655 per share. On Wednesday, Alliancebernstein Glb will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0655 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
WWD

IPO Seen Valuing L Catterton at $3 Billion to $4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Private equity giant L Catterton is looking to the klieg lights of Wall Street — and a big valuation.  The company, which bought Birkenstock last year and has a long consumer track record, has hired banks for an initial public offering with the testing of the market suggesting a valuation of $3 billion to $4 billion, according to a source familiar with the process. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 While a summer offering is possible,...
Benzinga

(MRNA) - Analyzing Moderna Inc's Short Interest

Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ:MRNA) short percent of float has fallen 5.45% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.80 million shares sold short, which is 4.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Dirtt Environmental Solns: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Dirtt Environmental Solns missed estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $736.00 thousand...
Benzinga

Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results Thursday afternoon. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Coinbase reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion, beating a consensus estimate of $1.9 billion. Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share. For the full fiscal year, Coinbase...
Reuters

Cellnex's core earnings grow 63%, says Germany remains a target

BARCELONA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cellnex remains interested in expanding into Germany Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator said on Friday after it reported a 63% rise in adjusted core earnings in 2021 to 1.92 billion euros ($2.15 billion). Telecom towers have been the target of several big takeovers in...
MarketWatch

NewAge to weigh reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq listing requirement

NewAge Inc. NBEV, +0.05% said Friday it has received notice from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it is not in compliance with the $1.00 closing bid listing requirement. The Utah-based health and wellness beverage and cannabis company has 180 days, until Aug. 23, to regain compliance or its stock will be delisted. The regain compliance, the stock needs to have a closing bid of at least $1.00 for at least 10 straight sessions. The stock has closed below $1.00 every day since Jan. 11. The company said it will weigh options to regain compliance, including a potential reverse stock split. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has plunged 48.0% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF.
Reuters

Valeo gives cautious 2022 outlook amid global uncertainties

Feb 25 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo (VLOF.PA)said on Friday it expected to report lower core profit margin this year amid geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, after 2021 margin missed the group's target. "Overall, Valeo's H2/21 results were consistent with the Jan 26 pre-announce, but 2022 guidance was...
US News and World Report

Deutsche Telekom Core Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates

STOCKHOLM/BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates on Thursday, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile along with growth in European business. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9 billion euros ($10.1 billion), beating consensus estimates...
