Director/PDMR Shareholding

Sylvamo has delivered stronger than expected results through 2021, and is looking for continued growth into 2022. If ever there was an industry that could truly be considered boring due its combination of maturity profile, decreasing consumer demand and lack of growth prospects over the long-term, one offering a commodity-type of product, and just sort of plain old dullness, I think the paper would have to be considered a strong candidate, especially copier and printing paper. It is not exactly cutting edge, and digital technologies have quickly replaced many of its uses, a trend magnified by the pandemic with virtual school and work from home. Yet, with all the stars seemingly aligned against it, paper is not going totally away anytime soon, and for a certain type of investor could be an ideal place to look for value.

