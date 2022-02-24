ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director/PDMR Shareholding

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 1 day ago

Notification and public disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). This announcement and the following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19(1) of...

The Independent

Cineworld in agreement to delay payments to disgruntled Regal shareholders

Cineworld has announced an agreement to delay final payments to frustrated former shareholders of its US cinema chain Regal.The debt-laden cinema operator confirmed the move on Friday as it seeks to maximise available cash.In September, the London-listed business said it would pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US business.The acquisition of Regal transformed Cineworld into the world’s second largest cinema operator.Cineworld, which took on significant debt as part of the £2.4 billion takeover, said it has received a three-month extension to pay the remaining 79.3 million dollars of...
Seeking Alpha

RBPlat recommends shareholders accept Implats offer

Miner Royal Bafokeng has recommended its shareholders accept Impala Platinum's (OTCPK:IMPUF, OTCQX:IMPUY) offer to acquire the company, Mining.com reports, paving the way to create one of the world's biggest platinum group metals miners. The shareholders have until June to decide on the mandatory offer; if they tender their shares, it...
SFGate

Discovery Sets Date for Shareholder Vote on WarnerMedia Deal

Discovery investors will be asked to approve the $43 billion deal to combine with WarnerMedia, which AT&T is spinning off, at a March 11 virtual meeting. Discovery announced the date in a letter to shareholders, which it disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday. On that same day, AT&T has scheduled a virtual investor conference where the company said it will provide “additional insight and expectations for financial and operational performance of AT&T’s Communications segment” following the close of the WarnerMedia transaction.
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
AL.com

New COVID ‘stealth’ variant, BA.2, reported in 17 states

Scientists are continuing to monitor a new omicron variant, BA.2, that, due to its makeup, could be harder to detect through certain kinds of COVID tests. BA.2 is increasing globally, according to data from the World Health Organization. It has currently been reported in 40 countries and 17 states with California seeing the country’s largest number of cases. The first U.S. cases were announced earlier this month in Washington state.
The Independent

Government urged to end ‘grossly unfair’ differences in electric and gas bills

The Government has been urged to end the “grossly unfair” regional differences in electricity and gas bills which leave homes over £100 worse off.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows households in north Wales and Merseyside face the highest costs, £126 more for the same amount than the North East where people pay the least.Households in the South West pay almost £109 more while those in London pay £97.59 extra amid soaring energy bills, with Ofgem saying average charges will rise to £1,971 in April.The UK is broken up into 14 different pricing regions where it costs different amounts to...
CBS News

CVS, Walgreens drop limit on customer purchases of home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can purchase at once. CVS had previously limited customers to buying six home virus tests each in an effort to keep the kits in stock as the Omicron variant was spreading around the U.S., driving demand for the screening tools. CVS said it has since increased its supply of COVID-19 tests, allowing the company to drop purchase restrictions.
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Romania's government waived COVID-19 quarantine rules on Friday for Ukrainians crossing the border after Russia launched an all-out invasion, while China reported its highest daily count of infections arriving from outside the mainland in nearly two years, most of them from Hong Kong. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS.
Reuters

Novavax starts shipping COVID vaccine to EU states

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had started shipping doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to European Union member states, with France, Austria and Germany expected to be the first to receive the shots in the coming days. Shipments of Nuvaxovid to additional EU member states from the company’s...
Seekingalpha.com

Sylvamo: Setting-Up To Reward Shareholders

Sylvamo has delivered stronger than expected results through 2021, and is looking for continued growth into 2022. If ever there was an industry that could truly be considered boring due its combination of maturity profile, decreasing consumer demand and lack of growth prospects over the long-term, one offering a commodity-type of product, and just sort of plain old dullness, I think the paper would have to be considered a strong candidate, especially copier and printing paper. It is not exactly cutting edge, and digital technologies have quickly replaced many of its uses, a trend magnified by the pandemic with virtual school and work from home. Yet, with all the stars seemingly aligned against it, paper is not going totally away anytime soon, and for a certain type of investor could be an ideal place to look for value.
Reuters

ISS supports Apple shareholder proposal on forced labor

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc (AAPL.O) investors to vote for a resolution demanding greater transparency in the iPhone maker's efforts to protect workers in its supply chain from forced labor. Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting on March...
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
