Hobbs police officer shot, suspect killed after shooting

HOBBS, New Mexico — An officer-involved shooting Wednesday night ended with a suspect dead and a Hobbs police officer injured.

Authorities said an officer responded to what looked like a stranded vehicle in the 1900 block of North Turner Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to Hobbs Police, a male suspect ran from the area and multiple shots were fired. The officer and suspect were both struck.

When asked who fired first, the office or the suspect, Interim Chief of Police August Fons said he did not know yet.

The officer was taken to Covenant Hospital in Hobbs, then transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Officials Thursday afternoon said the officer was “stable.”

Fons identified the suspect as Daniel Ramirez.

“He had an extensive, violent criminal history,” Fons said. “He shot several people in the past.”

Officers tried to do first aid on Ramirez, and EMS responded. The suspect was taken to Covenant Hospital, where he died.

During the shooting, a woman identified as Janessa Perez, 28, of Hobbs, was detained in handcuffs. While officer’s attempted first aid, Perez took a police unit and drove away. She later crashed the unit and ran off.

Perez was still on the run Thursday, according to police.

Images of Janessa Perez and Daniel Ramirez from Hobbs Police

1900 block of North Turner, Hobbs (Nexstar/Staff)

1900 block of North Turner, Hobbs (Nexstar/Staff)

Hobbs Police said in a Facebook post that Turner Street would be closed throughout the day due to an “extensive crime scene.” The public was asked to avoid the area.

Authorities said there was no immediate danger to the public at this time. If you have any information, please contact the New Mexico State Police at 505-629-7104.

The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at approximately 10:30 PM, an officer with the Hobbs Police Department contacted what appeared to be a stranded vehicle in the 1900 block of N. Turner. A male subject fled the area on foot, and multiple gunshots were fired.

The officer involved sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Covenant Hospital in Hobbs. The male suspect sustained gunshot wounds as well. Officers on scene began rendering aid to the suspect, and Hobbs EMS responded to the scene. The male suspect was transported to Covenant Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of this incident, a female subject, Janessa Perez 28 YOA of Hobbs, was detained inhandcuffs. As this incident unfolded and officers began rendering aid, Perez was able to access a police unit and flee the area. Perez crashed a short time later then fled on foot. Perez is still outstanding at this time. Citizens are advised to not approach Perez but to contact local law enforcement if they are aware of her whereabouts.

Per Hobbs Police Department policy, the New Mexico State Police were contacted and are conducting this investigation. Please avoid the area of N. Turner from Blanco to Grimes. This scene is anticipated to be blocked off into the afternoon hours.

At this time, there is no immediate danger to the public and New Mexico State Police will provide future updates when they become available. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the New Mexico State Police at 505-629-7104.

The Hobbs Police Department will hold a press conference today (Thursday, February 24, 2022) at 3:00PM regarding this incident. The press conference will be livestreamed to the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page.

End of release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.