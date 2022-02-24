ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Lawmakers issue statements on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

By Nathan Crawford, Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5MI3_0eO8XqZt00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Russian troops launched a broad, three-pronged assault on Ukraine that brought explosions and set off air raid sirens to the country’s capital, Kyiv, and other cities, shattering any remaining hope that a military conflict would be avoided.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Now elected officials across Hampton Roads, Virginia and North Carolina are speaking out against the invasion:

Virginia Govenor Glenn Youngkin:

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens. This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable. And we pray for the Ukrainian people and for peace.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner:

“For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.

President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government. We should also continue to bolster the defenses of our NATO allies while exploring how we can further help the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully. Therefore, we must all, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic, work together to demonstrate to Putin that this aggression will not be allowed to go unpunished.

What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”

FULL COVERAGE: RUSSIA UKRAINE CRISIS

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:

“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia.

America’s commitm ent to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.”

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01):

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is intolerable and must be met with immediate strength and decisive action from the United States and our allies. This is a blatant attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty. Putin’s intentions have been clear from the beginning: he is a vicious opportunist who will continue to exploit his self-made crisis and put his people through incredible pain and suffering if it means accomplishing his goal of returning Russia to the prestige it commanded before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Our adversaries are watching. The world is looking to the United States to see how we respond. This attack by Putin is not only about Ukraine – this is about the rest of Europe, the Indo-Pacific and the entire democratic world order. I urge President Biden to hold true to his word and show the world that Putin’s malign behavior will be met with a swift response from the United States.”

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02):

“Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and its continued aggression must be met with swift, unprecedented, and devastating consequences from the United States and our international partners.

The United States and our Allies stand firmly with Ukraine. As the situation develops, both parties must come together to support the Ukrainian people in the face of this Russian incursion.”

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03):

“Today, President Biden made clear that the United States, along with the rest of the G7, our NATO partners and other allies, will make sure Russia pays a steep economic price through another set of devastating sanctions. Just earlier today, the Russian stock market took a massive plunge and the ruble has already hit a record low. We must remain steadfast in our support of Ukraine and remain resolved to ensure Russia is isolated from the world and economically and diplomatically weakened if it continues down this destructive path in violation of international law.”

What Virginians should know about Russia’s invasion

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04):

“President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral, unjustifiable military assault on Ukraine marks the end of an unprecedented period of peace in Europe and the start of a premeditated, destabilizing conflict. This attack on Ukraine’s democratic sovereignty will lead to an unnecessary and tragic loss of life.

The United States and our NATO allies must meet this flagrant violation of international law with a unified, swift response. President Biden has already implemented an initial tranche of economic sanctions against Russia, and we must now confront these escalated aggressions with more severe punishments. Russia will ultimately pay a steep price for these attacks, isolated and cut off from the global economy.

Russia is solely responsible for the death and destruction this invasion will cause. These attacks are a gross violation of international norms and an assault on democracy everywhere. The United States, along with our international partners and allies, stand with Ukraine and condemn this senseless aggression. I pray for the safety of the innocent civilians who now find themselves in harm’s way and for our brave servicemembers as they defend American interests abroad. My thoughts are with their families during this difficult time.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper:

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. Kristin and I are praying for the Ukrainian people and our Ukrainian communities here in North Carolina. We’re grateful for our troops, including those from Fort Bragg, who are overseas defending democracy.”

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC):

“May God Bless Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Many will face unspeakable danger because of a corrupt and paranoid dictator who harbors grand ambitions of forming a new Soviet empire. America must stand in solidarity with Ukraine by providing financial support and military equipment. The Biden administration needs to quickly and significantly ramp up sanctions on Russia, and they need to hurt. Putin’s regime must be held accountable for starting this unprovoked war against a free and sovereign democracy and spilling the blood of innocent people.”

What North Carolinians should know about Russia’s invasion

Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03):

“Weakness invites aggression. President Biden’s politically driven foreign policy has shown weakness on the world stage. His lack of action against foreign hostility has made America less safe in the eyes of our adversaries, including Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. The Biden Administration has promised a ‘swift and firm response’ from the United States and her allies should Russia invade Ukraine, yet there has been no meaningful action taken by this Administration to hold Putin accountable for his blatant violation of international law. Putin’s violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be met with clear condemnation and punishing economic sanctions from the United States and allied countries. Russian aggression has only made our alliances stronger – but strong leadership and action are necessary to hold Putin accountable and prevent further escalation. This is a matter of U.S. national security. President Biden must deliver on sanctions immediately. The world is watching.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Rob Wittman
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Elaine Luria
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ent#Iran#Russian#Ukrainian#Nato
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy