Lawmakers issue statements on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Russian troops launched a broad, three-pronged assault on Ukraine that brought explosions and set off air raid sirens to the country’s capital, Kyiv, and other cities, shattering any remaining hope that a military conflict would be avoided.

Now elected officials across Hampton Roads, Virginia and North Carolina are speaking out against the invasion:

Virginia Govenor Glenn Youngkin:

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens. This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable. And we pray for the Ukrainian people and for peace.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner:

“For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.

President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government. We should also continue to bolster the defenses of our NATO allies while exploring how we can further help the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully. Therefore, we must all, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic, work together to demonstrate to Putin that this aggression will not be allowed to go unpunished.

What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:

“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia.

America’s commitm ent to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.”

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01):

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is intolerable and must be met with immediate strength and decisive action from the United States and our allies. This is a blatant attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty. Putin’s intentions have been clear from the beginning: he is a vicious opportunist who will continue to exploit his self-made crisis and put his people through incredible pain and suffering if it means accomplishing his goal of returning Russia to the prestige it commanded before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Our adversaries are watching. The world is looking to the United States to see how we respond. This attack by Putin is not only about Ukraine – this is about the rest of Europe, the Indo-Pacific and the entire democratic world order. I urge President Biden to hold true to his word and show the world that Putin’s malign behavior will be met with a swift response from the United States.”

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02):

“Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and its continued aggression must be met with swift, unprecedented, and devastating consequences from the United States and our international partners.

The United States and our Allies stand firmly with Ukraine. As the situation develops, both parties must come together to support the Ukrainian people in the face of this Russian incursion.”

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03):

“Today, President Biden made clear that the United States, along with the rest of the G7, our NATO partners and other allies, will make sure Russia pays a steep economic price through another set of devastating sanctions. Just earlier today, the Russian stock market took a massive plunge and the ruble has already hit a record low. We must remain steadfast in our support of Ukraine and remain resolved to ensure Russia is isolated from the world and economically and diplomatically weakened if it continues down this destructive path in violation of international law.”

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04):

“President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral, unjustifiable military assault on Ukraine marks the end of an unprecedented period of peace in Europe and the start of a premeditated, destabilizing conflict. This attack on Ukraine’s democratic sovereignty will lead to an unnecessary and tragic loss of life.

The United States and our NATO allies must meet this flagrant violation of international law with a unified, swift response. President Biden has already implemented an initial tranche of economic sanctions against Russia, and we must now confront these escalated aggressions with more severe punishments. Russia will ultimately pay a steep price for these attacks, isolated and cut off from the global economy.

Russia is solely responsible for the death and destruction this invasion will cause. These attacks are a gross violation of international norms and an assault on democracy everywhere. The United States, along with our international partners and allies, stand with Ukraine and condemn this senseless aggression. I pray for the safety of the innocent civilians who now find themselves in harm’s way and for our brave servicemembers as they defend American interests abroad. My thoughts are with their families during this difficult time.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper:

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. Kristin and I are praying for the Ukrainian people and our Ukrainian communities here in North Carolina. We’re grateful for our troops, including those from Fort Bragg, who are overseas defending democracy.”

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC):

“May God Bless Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Many will face unspeakable danger because of a corrupt and paranoid dictator who harbors grand ambitions of forming a new Soviet empire. America must stand in solidarity with Ukraine by providing financial support and military equipment. The Biden administration needs to quickly and significantly ramp up sanctions on Russia, and they need to hurt. Putin’s regime must be held accountable for starting this unprovoked war against a free and sovereign democracy and spilling the blood of innocent people.”

Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03):

“Weakness invites aggression. President Biden’s politically driven foreign policy has shown weakness on the world stage. His lack of action against foreign hostility has made America less safe in the eyes of our adversaries, including Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. The Biden Administration has promised a ‘swift and firm response’ from the United States and her allies should Russia invade Ukraine, yet there has been no meaningful action taken by this Administration to hold Putin accountable for his blatant violation of international law. Putin’s violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be met with clear condemnation and punishing economic sanctions from the United States and allied countries. Russian aggression has only made our alliances stronger – but strong leadership and action are necessary to hold Putin accountable and prevent further escalation. This is a matter of U.S. national security. President Biden must deliver on sanctions immediately. The world is watching.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

