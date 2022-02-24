Hooey, Paulson, Skytland Promoted at Carrington Bank Forward

On behalf of the BNA Bank board of directors, James R. Collins, Chief Executive Officer, announces the following promotions:. Brad Kennedy has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Trust Officer. A graduate of East Union High School, Brad received his Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of the Southern Trust School in Alabama. Brad joined BNA Bank in 2001 and oversees credit analysis and loan underwriting from the BNA Bank Financial Services Center in New Albany. He is a past president of the Northeast chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPA’s. He and his wife, Cathy, have two children, Anna and David. Brad and his family attend New Harmony Baptist Church, where he serves as treasurer.

NEW ALBANY, MS ・ 11 DAYS AGO