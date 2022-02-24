Xos Brings in Steve Ivsan to Head Up EV Program Management

Most of last year’s capital was earmarked for Bosch’s new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December. This new funding will go almost exclusively to Reutlingen to create new production space and a total of 44,000 square meters of modern cleanroom space between now and 2025, a move the company is making in response to growing demand for semiconductors and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors in both the automotive and consumer electronics markets.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO