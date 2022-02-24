ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Xos Brings in Steve Ivsan to Head Up EV Program Management

By Ariana Fine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXos Inc., a manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery electric vehicles (EV) and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, has named Steve Ivsan as head of program management. He will be responsible for defining the Xos product plan and roadmap, designing systems...

The Press

EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With $7.5 billion allocated for a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, EV charging in the US is primed for rapid growth. Focused on providing seamless and accessible EV charging, EV Connect today announced the expansion of its EV Charging-as-a-Service (EVCaaS) program. Backed by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), the program creates a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging by combining hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers. Customers can leverage the EVCaaS program to add EV charging with low risk, flexible options, and small monthly expenditures while enjoying the interoperability, reliability, and support for which EV Connect is known.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Clickatell raises $91M to scale its chat commerce platform and US expansion

As the largest digital platform in the world, with more users than the internet’s 4.7 billion users, it only makes sense for businesses to communicate and transact with consumers through chat channels. Founded in 2000, Clickatell is a pioneer in this mobile communications and chat commerce space. The company...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

Most of last year’s capital was earmarked for Bosch’s new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December. This new funding will go almost exclusively to Reutlingen to create new production space and a total of 44,000 square meters of modern cleanroom space between now and 2025, a move the company is making in response to growing demand for semiconductors and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors in both the automotive and consumer electronics markets.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Pana Joins Visa FinTech Fast Track Program

Latino-focused neobank Pana has joined Visa’s FinTech Fast Track program as part of its integration with the card-issuing payments giant that will increase Pana’s reach, capabilities and security through the VisaNet global payment network, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 22) press release. Pana’s Fast Track program membership will...
BUSINESS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
Motor1.com

End Of 3G Wireless Means Many Cars Could Lose Connected Services

Technology is amazing, especially wireless tech. It has connected the world and democratized information unlike anything we’ve seen in human history. But building that infrastructure took technology that no longer meets our needs today. Companies are transitioning away from it, and they will leave customers adrift. That list of lost customers includes car owners now that AT&T has shut down its 3G cellular network.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

12 professional organizations advancing DEI values in tech

Ongoing efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in the technology industry saw relative stagnation in mid-2020. Alongside professional organizations in the technology sector, top technology companies like Microsoft and Facebook have doubled down on diversity initiatives. Organizations that center diversity and inclusion for technology professionals include field-focused associations with programs...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla, Ford and General Motors Get Some Very Sobering News

Here's news that won't get unanimous support from owners of vehicles that include driver-assistance systems enabling the cars to carry out certain maneuvers by themselves. The Utah Senate, following the local House of Representatives, has passed a law penalizing drivers who are arrested for driving under the influence even with the systems activated.
CARS
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the Top 10 Companies for Career Advancement, According to Black Employees

Delta Air Lines has been named as the number one company for career opportunities for Black employees, according to a new Glassdoor report. In 2020, Glassdoor launched new diversity and inclusion products that highlighted the state of DE&I at companies. This allows them to gain insight on how Black employees perceive their workplaces in relation to their non-Black colleagues and what areas could use improvement.
DALLAS, TX
insideevs.com

Faraday Future Builds First Production-Intent FF 91 Flagship EV

EV startup Faraday Future has built the first production-intent FF 91 featuring production-specification components at its plant in Hanford, California. By manufacturing the first pre-production FF 91 flagship EV, Faraday Future says it has marked manufacturing milestone #4—"pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification." As a result, the...
HANFORD, CA

