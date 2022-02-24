California Water (CWT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

California Water Service Group CWT recorded fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 65%.The bottom line declined 77.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 31 cents per share.

California Water reported operating EPS of $1.96 in 2021, down 0.51% from $1.97 in 2020. Total earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 by 1%.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $173.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197 million by 12%. The top line fell 5.2% from $189.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

California Water reported total revenues of $791 million in 2021, down 0.4% from $794.3 million in 2020. Total revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $814 million by 2.8%.

Operational Update

California Water’s total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $162.9 million, down 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $164.1 million, due to a decrease in water-production costs and other operations costs.

Net operating income in the fourth quarter was $10.5 million, down 58% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $25 million.

Net interest expenses were $11.8 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $11.5 million.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2021, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $78.4 million compared with $44.6 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

As of Dec 31, 2021, California Water’s net long-term debt was $1,055.8 million, up 35.2% from $781.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Strategic Update

California Water invested $293.2 million in infrastructure in 2021 compared with $298.7 million in 2020, within the estimated range of $270.0-$300.0 million.

Currently, CWT has six acquisitions pending to be closed following regulatory approvals, which will add up to 2,238 water connections and up to 3,650 wastewater connections.

Guidance

California Water reiterated the capital expenditure plan of $355 million, $360 million and $365 million for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Zacks Rank

Currently, California Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

