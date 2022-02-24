ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DISH Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

DISH Network ’s DISH fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 87 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4% but decreased 29.8% year over year.
Revenues decreased 2.4% year over year to $4.45 billion but lagged the consensus mark by 0.4%.
As of Dec 31, 2021, DISH had 10.707 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 8.221 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.486 million SLING TV subscribers.
Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by roughly 273,000 in the fourth quarter compared with a decrease of roughly 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.
Pay-TV average revenue per user increased 4.5% year over year to $95.94.

DISH Network Corporation Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fViA5_0eO8S81300

DISH Network Corporation price | DISH Network Corporation Quote

DISH TV’s churn rate was 1.40%, up 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis.
DISH TV’s subscriber acquisition cost decreased 3.3% year over year to $823.
Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by roughly 245,000 in the reported quarter compared with a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.
DISH closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $5.40 billion compared with $5.25 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.
Total debt, as of Dec 31, 2021, was $21.42 billion compared with $16.20 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DISH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Xponential Fitness XPOF , Nike NKE and Caleres CAL are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Consumer & Discretionary sector.
While Xponential Fitness sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Nike and Caleres carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Xponential Fitness is set to report its fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 3, 2022. The stock has declined 3.8% year to date.
Nike is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 21, 2022. The stock has declined 17.9% year to date.
Caleres is likely to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 15. The stock has declined 10.6% year to date.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Omnicell (OMCL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, up 1.1% year over year. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The adjustments include one-time expenses like share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and others. On a GAAP basis, EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Tv#Dish Network Corporation#Sling Tv#Dish Network#Balance Sheet#Zacks Rank Stocks#Nike#Caleres Cal#Consumer Discretionary#Xponential Fitness
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slid 1.58% to $3,003.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.01% to 4,304.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.42% to 33,596.61. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $769.13 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ecolab (ECL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.79%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

ROKU's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Roku ROKU reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 17 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company reported earnings of 48 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 33.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $865.3 million but missing the consensus mark by 3.2%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Huntsman (HUN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Huntsman (HUN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.95%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Waste Connections (WCN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported solid fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and increased 22.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.62 billion topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16.2% year over year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy