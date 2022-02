The NFL Draft is nine weeks away and mock drafts are all over the place with who the Houston Texans might grab with the No. 3 overall pick. Part of that is because, frankly, the Texans have holes everywhere, so they won’t be focused on one particular position of need or even one side of the ball. It also doesn’t help draft prognosticators that – at this point, a week before the NFL Combine – there is no consensus on who the top three players are in the draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO