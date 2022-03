When I started creating personal boundaries, I felt brave and courageous in my ability to be assertive and advocate for my needs. I got to a place where I felt so comfortable and confident in saying no that it became my new favorite word. The more I practiced boundary-setting, however, the more I started to realize that I felt a little lonely and disconnected from my community. And then it hit me: My boundaries had devolved from healthy limits to rigid walls, and instead of using them to keep certain people close, they were functioning as a tool to push away loved ones.

