Aluminum, soy-based ink, and more: How beauty brands are making packaging sustainable

Consider a sustainable, minimalist accessory with the Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch. Its case uses #tide recycled ocean plastic to minimize material waste and upcycle ocean-bound plastic waste. Moreover, this eco-friendly watch features a customizable LCD display, so you can view any 2 functions, simultaneously. This includes time, the day or date, an auto calendar up to 2099, a timer, an alarm, and more. It also has a razor-thin profile for minimal irritation during wear. All the while, the plush rubber-blend band enhances comfort and practicality for everyday wear. Finally, the Nixon Staple is available in 11 colors, including red, white, pink, and more. Overall, it offers a 100-meter water rating, enabling you to wear it in the shower and during water sports.
