Drax Group plc Non-GAAP EPS of £0.26M, Adjusted EBITDA of £398M

Garmin press release (NYSE:GRMN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.12. Revenue of $1.39B (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M. “2021 was another remarkable year as demand for our products led to strong double digit annual revenue growth in each of our five segments,” said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. “We are entering 2022 with a great lineup of recently introduced products and have more exciting product introductions planned throughout the year. I am very proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and look forward to the opportunities and challenges of the new year.”

