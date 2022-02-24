Drax Group plc Non-GAAP EPS of £0.26M, Adjusted EBITDA of £398M

Revenue of $2.23B (+389.0% Y/Y) beats by $420M. 2022 capital investment is less than 35% of projected cash flow from operating activities at recent strip prices. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) to be approximately $3B at recent strip prices. Guiding to combined company 4% and 10% annual oil volume growth and...
Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y). Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020. Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same...
Mercedes-Benz Group AG press release (OTCPK:DDAIF): Q4 GAAP EPS of €11.82. Revenue of €43.39B (-6.9% Y/Y). Free cash flow of the industrial business of €1.96 billion (-59% Y/Y). EBIT of €14.56 billion (+217% Y/Y). Net liquidity at the end of the period €21.01B vs. €17.86 last...
Arkema S.A. press release (OTCPK:ARKAY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €11.88. Revenue of €9.52B (+20.8% Y/Y). EBITDA at historic high of €1,727M, up by 46.1% compared with 2020, and EBITDA margin at 18.1%. Recurring cash flow stable at €756 million (€762 million in 2020) and net debt down...
Dish Network (DISH +1.3%) spent Thursday morning in the red (along with most stocks), but has turned higher after its midday conference call, where it offered some details on its plans for phone service and potential for a DBS merger. That comes after the satellite TV provider beat profit expectations...
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
BrightSpire Capital (BRSP +0.1%) Q4 adjusted distributable EPS of $0.27, exceeding consensus estimate of $0.24, and up from $0.26 in Q3. The commercial real estate credit REIT, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, also named Andrew E. Witt as president of the company effective Tuesday, while continuing his role as chief operating officer. Michael J. Mazzei continues as CEO and director.
QuickLogic press release (NASDAQ:QUIK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03. Revenue of $3.71M (+48.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.19M. Non-GAAP gross margin rate was 60.1%, compared with 72.8% in the third quarter of 2021 and 51.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Revenue of $1.07B (+40.6% Y/Y) beats by $50M. Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $220 million, or 20.7% of net sales, as compared to $196 million, or 25.7% of net sales, in the prior year.
Leidos press release (NYSE:LDOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $3.49B (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $20M. Initiates fiscal year 2022 guidance: Revenues of $13.9B - $14.3B vs. consensus of $14.38B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.3% - 10.5%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.10 - $6.50 vs. consensus of $6.85 and Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities of at or above $1.0B.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
CommScope press release (NASDAQ:COMM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.14. Revenue of $2.22B (+4.2% Y/Y) beats by $180M. Core adjusted EBITDA of $253.6M. Cash flow used in operations of -$12.4M and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of -$26.9M.
Allot press release (NASDAQ:ALLT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line. Revenue of $41M (+4.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.3M. Financial Outlook 2022: Revenues to be between $147-153 million vs. consensus of $151.94M; December 2022 total ARR including SECaaS ARR and Support & Maintenance ARR to be between $61-$73 million, representing more than 40% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint; December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be between $20-$30 million; Recurring security revenue to be between $10-$15 million.
Garmin press release (NYSE:GRMN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.12. Revenue of $1.39B (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M. “2021 was another remarkable year as demand for our products led to strong double digit annual revenue growth in each of our five segments,” said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. “We are entering 2022 with a great lineup of recently introduced products and have more exciting product introductions planned throughout the year. I am very proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and look forward to the opportunities and challenges of the new year.”
Realogy press release (NYSE:RLGY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39. Revenue of $1.97B (+4.2% Y/Y). Generated Operating EBITDA of $157 million, a decrease of $49 million year-over-year. Generated Free Cash Flow of $95 million vs. $268 million for the corresponding quarter last year. Realogy expects Operating EBITDA for full year 2022...
GILT - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Wondering who will take them out..... FY2022 revenues to be between $245M to $265M, representing year-over-year growth of between 12% and 21%, GAAP operating income of between $5M to $9M and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% to 53%. “As we enter 2022 ... [we] feel confident in resuming our annual objectives which show strong growth in revenues and significant improvement in profitability....
