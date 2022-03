Gary Neville said "no one has bought" Roman Abramovich's statement on his Chelsea ownership and that he is using the club's charitable foundation as to "shield" himself. Amid mounting pressure following a call from a prominent MP for Abramovich to be stripped of his assets earlier this week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Chelsea owner released a statement through the club website on Saturday stating he would be handing over the "stewardship and care" to its charitable foundation arm.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO