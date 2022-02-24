Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Stella Artois Unfiltered – Product Launch

McDonald's — one of the world's most valuable brands, according to Forbes — offers varying menu items in its locations around the globe. These dishes are often developed based on each country's traditional cuisine, local consumers' tastes, and available ingredients. For example, if you ever find yourself in Japan, you can order a Gracoro Burger, which contains a deep-fried croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni, per Delish. In Malaysia, you can get your hands on a cookies and cream pie for dessert. Meanwhile, Aussies and Kiwis love to indulge in bubblegum-marshmallow McFlurries. There are currently McDonald's locations in 118 countries, according to the brand's website. In the United Kingdom alone, nearly 4 million customers per day treat themselves to "Maccy D's."

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO