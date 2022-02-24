ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Stella Artois Unfiltered – Product Launch

By Conor Reynolds
just-drinks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazy beer is in rude health, according to Budweiser Brewing Group UK & Ireland. Available – From this week as a limited release, wider roll-out in April. Location – The UK, initially in Asda stores ahead of off-premise expansion. Price – Not specified, available in six- and...

www.just-drinks.com

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Pepsi launches ‘softer’ soft drink with new nitro-infused cola. When you can get it

Pepsi is putting a “softer” spin on a classic cola that fans have grown to love over the last several decades. The New York-based beverage brand announced the launch of its first nitrogen-infused soda, fittingly dubbed Nitro Pepsi. The new drink, which promises a “creamy, smooth” taste and “mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles,” will hit stores nationwide on March 28, according to a company news release.
Williamson Source

Cracker Barrel Expands Wine Offerings, Announces New Limited-Time Craft Beverages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is expanding its wine offerings and adding several delicious, limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu. Guests can now enjoy a Cracker Barrel homestyle meal with new wines such as Roscato® Moscato and Roscato® Sweet Red or try new limited-time alcoholic beverages like Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails® Lynchburg Lemonade, and non-alcoholic beverages like Fruit Stand Tea and Fudge Hot Chocolate. There are options for guests enjoying any occasion to elevate their next meal.
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Two Saucy Burgers Back to Its Menu

McDonald's fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald's division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.
Lifestyle
Drinks
Food & Drinks
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pepsi introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

Pepsi is putting a whole new meaning into the soft drink. In what the company describes its "most ambitious feat yet," PepsiCo announced Wednesday a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola that has a creamier and smoother taste compared to traditional carbonated sodas. The beverage, called Nitro Pepsi, is being released in the United States on March 28 and comes in regular and vanilla flavors.
TheStreet

Papa John's Pizza Adds a Surprising New Menu Item

A pizza most people would have to be high to eat moves a little closer to serving that market with a new limited-time offer. Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report and rival Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report fill two niches in the pizza world — both are cheap and really easy to get delivered. The second niche is that both keep pretty late hours catering to people willing to eat a pizza after midnight. That's a group that includes late-shift workers, college students, people making very poor decisions, the drunk, and, of course, the high.
WKRC

Here are the select states selling boozy Mountain Dew

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew launched in several states on Tuesday. Mountain Dew's owner, PepsiCo, partnered with Boston Beer Company to turn the soft drink into a caffeine-free alcoholic beverage. The 100-calorie spiked seltzer is 5% alcohol by volume. Hard Mountain Dew, named Hard MTN DEW,...
Reader's Digest

Coca-Cola Dropped a New Beverage for 2022—And We’re Already Obsessed

When it comes to nostalgic sodas, you already know Coca-Cola is at the top of the list. This beverage brand has been producing iconic drinks for over 130 years. But that hasn’t stopped them from discontinuing less popular drink brands and creating new products. Coca-Cola recently launched a new Coke Zero that’s supposed to appeal to millennials. Keepin’ up with the times! Now another brand-new Coke flavor is rolling out as we speak: Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. Here’s what we know about it.
Mashed

The Real Reason DoorDash Will Raise McDonald's Restaurant Fees

DoorDash and McDonald's have come to new financial agreement for 2023. According to The Wall Street Journal, the food delivery app will lower the 15.5% base commission that it charges the fast food chain on each order. The new fee will be 14.1% on orders placed by DashPass subscribers or 11.6% on those for non-subscribers. However, if the DoorDash driver has to wait more than four minutes for the food to be ready, the commission will rise to reflect each passing minute. Increased fees go up to 20.1% for subscriber orders or 17.6% for non-subscribers.
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's UK Took The Chicken Big Mac Off The Menu

McDonald's — one of the world's most valuable brands, according to Forbes — offers varying menu items in its locations around the globe. These dishes are often developed based on each country's traditional cuisine, local consumers' tastes, and available ingredients. For example, if you ever find yourself in Japan, you can order a Gracoro Burger, which contains a deep-fried croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni, per Delish. In Malaysia, you can get your hands on a cookies and cream pie for dessert. Meanwhile, Aussies and Kiwis love to indulge in bubblegum-marshmallow McFlurries. There are currently McDonald's locations in 118 countries, according to the brand's website. In the United Kingdom alone, nearly 4 million customers per day treat themselves to "Maccy D's."
The Independent

McDonald’s forced to remove Chicken Big Mac from menu after it sells out

Less than two weeks after its launch, McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac has sold out “almost everywhere”.In a tweet alerting its customers to the news, McDonald’s UK said: “Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere.”However, the fast food chain reassured customers that it would “be back soon” and it thanked them for loving it “even more than we thought you would”.The Chicken Big Mac launched in the UK on 2 February. It’s styled just like the beef Big Mac, but it replaces the two beef patties...
Mashed

Refillable Coca-Cola Bottles Could Soon Be Everywhere. Here's Why

Reusable cups and water bottles, and even straws and utensils, have been part of popular culture for several years now. But the idea of reusable beverage containers isn't really anything new. Nowadays, durable plastic cups and metal water bottles are most of the norm, but historically, glass bottles have been the standard form of reusable bottles. And they were the only type of bottle in circulation before the advent of single-use plastic and disposable metal cans (via Container Recycling Institute.)
Mens Journal

Expect Beer Prices to Rise Significantly Due to Supply Chain Issues

If you see your favorite beer on sale, you may want to grab an extra six-pack, because according to one major brewer, prices are going up. The supply chain issues that affected cars and electronics are now coming for beer. In fact, if the price is right, you may want to pick up a case. According to Dolf van den Brink, the CEO of Heineken, increases on prices may be big.
hunker.com

Why Do People Put Peanuts in Coke?

Have you ever seen someone put shelled peanuts into their bottle, can, or cup of Coca-Cola? If you're not from the South, the answer is likely no, and you're probably questioning the combination we just described. However, it really is a thing!. According to the National Peanut Board, food historian...
BGR.com

Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.
