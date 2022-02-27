ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin escalating in unacceptable manner with nuclear high alert - U.S. ambassador to U.N.

 2 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russia's deterrence forces, which include nuclear arms - on high alert is unacceptable escalation, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday.

"It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way,"

Thomas-Greenfield said in interview with CBS "Face the Nation."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 924

Crazy Runner
2d ago

we have a spinless leader who allowed this to happen, the woke Generation is not going to have a home or planet to protest or enjoy, thanks to the criminals that committed the biggest crime in history of the US along with our justices that refused to right a wrong in our election system. 😡😡😡😡

Reply(151)
448
slice bread
2d ago

Not a lot of people realize that Ukrainian had nuclear weapons at on point, the US and the UE convinced them to disarm them, in agreement if they ever got invaded that they would help… another promise broken by the Us…. Let’s go Brandon

Reply(37)
221
Harold Campbell
2d ago

Putin is out of his mind if he thinks he will win in a nuclear war. The honest truth is, everyone looses in a nuclear war. Perhaps his generals should remind him that Mutually Assured Destruction is a guaranteed result for Russia as well.

Reply(15)
86
Reuters

Reuters

