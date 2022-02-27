Putin escalating in unacceptable manner with nuclear high alert - U.S. ambassador to U.N.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russia's deterrence forces, which include nuclear arms - on high alert is unacceptable escalation, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday.

"It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way,"

Thomas-Greenfield said in interview with CBS "Face the Nation."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alison Williams

