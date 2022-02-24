King of Crawfish

Glenn Murphree's restaurant career nearly ended just one night after it started. He was "chewed out" for the way he peeled an onion. "All my friends were at the Mardi Gras parade, so I said, 'You know what? I quit.' And I stuck my knife in the table like a little punk would do," says Murphree, who was 14 years old at the time. "I remember thinking to myself, 'I'm not sure what I'm going to do in life, but I guarantee it won't be working in a restaurant or a po'boy shop.' God's got a funny sense of humor, because that's what I ended up doing for a living." Murphree bought Olde Tyme Grocery in Lafayette, Louisiana, nearly 40 years ago on his 23rd birthday. The place came with aisles of canned goods, five shopping carts, and plenty of character. Zapp's potato chips and New Orleans-style po'boys have since replaced the carts, and the restaurant's personality is all Murphree's own. License plates, kids' drawings, and old photos march across the wood-paneled walls, tacked up in tidy but wavering lines. Ragin' Cajuns football jerseys and a crucifix hang above the back counter.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO