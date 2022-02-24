ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King of Crawfish

fairgroundsracecourse.com
 5 days ago

Every Monday and Wednesday in March, you could win Free Slot...

www.fairgroundsracecourse.com

Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana TikTok Is Arguing All Because of Two Crawfish Videos

Have you ever watched a video and instantly known you are going straight for the comment section?. A TikTok user by the name of Crawking has posted two videos that have a lot of Lousiananas very heated. Apparently, there are some serious rules when it comes to eating crawfish that we have not discussed and now we need to have "the talk" Louisiana style.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily South

Fried Crawfish Po'Boys Are a Lenten Tradition at Louisiana's Olde Tyme Grocery

Glenn Murphree's restaurant career nearly ended just one night after it started. He was "chewed out" for the way he peeled an onion. "All my friends were at the Mardi Gras parade, so I said, 'You know what? I quit.' And I stuck my knife in the table like a little punk would do," says Murphree, who was 14 years old at the time. "I remember thinking to myself, 'I'm not sure what I'm going to do in life, but I guarantee it won't be working in a restaurant or a po'boy shop.' God's got a funny sense of humor, because that's what I ended up doing for a living." Murphree bought Olde Tyme Grocery in Lafayette, Louisiana, nearly 40 years ago on his 23rd birthday. The place came with aisles of canned goods, five shopping carts, and plenty of character. Zapp's potato chips and New Orleans-style po'boys have since replaced the carts, and the restaurant's personality is all Murphree's own. License plates, kids' drawings, and old photos march across the wood-paneled walls, tacked up in tidy but wavering lines. Ragin' Cajuns football jerseys and a crucifix hang above the back counter.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTAL

Two Shreveport women have created a crawfish review Facebook page

Shreveport-Bossier has many crawfish restaurants. How would you know which restaurant has the best? Two local women Sarah Walton and Courtney Wingate have created a Facebook page to help with that and to entertain. It’s called Crawfish Tales and they visit local restaurants only to try their crawfish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock 96.1

A TikTok Video On How To Boil Crawfish For East Texans

It's "crawfish season" so lots of East Texans will be grabbing big pots and burners to start boiling mudbugs. in Louisiana, Crawfish boils are sometimes impromptu get togethers as friends and family gather around and await the pot getting dumped on a table for the feast to begin. If you're like me, sometimes you just have a "craving" for some so I prefer to grab a small pound or two and enjoy them by my lonesome. While the process may seen daunting for a lot of folks, boiling crawfish is quite simple.
TYLER, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Dozens turn out for annual crawfish boil in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE — In the spirit of Mardi Gras, Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove brought the Louisiana flavor to Texas again during the third annual crawfish boil Saturday. One man in particular who was looking forward to trying the boil was Fort Hood soldier Mukuria Gathogo, who grew up in Louisiana.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KHOU

Mia's Gradney's Crawfish Étouffée Recipe

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes. 12 oz bag of frozen cooked crawfish tails (available at HEB) 6 tablespoons of butter. Holy Trinity: 1 diced yellow onion, 1 diced green bell pepper, 3 diced...
RECIPES
99.9 KTDY

Medium or Large Crawfish: Which Has More Meat?

When someone wants to brag about the crawfish they had last night, one thing you might hear is, "Man, those crawfish we had last night were HUGE!". But when it comes to crawfish, is bigger always better?. One would think that going on semantics alone, that bigger would mean better.
AGRICULTURE
KSLA

Louisiana crawfish prices on the rise

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold. “We’ve had a harsh winter, we’re still in jackets,” crawfish seller Ashley Soileau said. The season is just starting though. At JT’s Seafood in Lake Charles,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Austin Chronicle

Honey Moon and TLC Bring the Brunch; Sprinkles Salutes Women with Cupcakes; Austin Crawfish Festival Returns; Chef Fermín Nuñez Is, Like, Everywhere Lately; and More …

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, it’s your Food News Buffet for the last week of...
AUSTIN, TX
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF

