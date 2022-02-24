Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Jamarco Jones

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Next up in the series, Jamarco Jones has showed promise as a spot starter at multiple positions when healthy. Given his versatility, will Seattle try to re-sign him as a swing lineman?

Season In Review

After starting five games over the previous two seasons, Jones entered his fourth training camp battling for a reserve role against a pair of rookie tackles in Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan as well as guards Phil Haynes and Jordan Simmons. Despite missing time in camp and the preseason with minor nicks and bruises, he maintained his roster spot over Haynes and Simmons, who were both waived in final roster cuts. Replacing Brandon Shell at right tackle in a Week 3 loss, he exited in the second half with an upset stomach and was replaced by Curhan. Sprinkled around a lengthy injured reserve visit dealing with a back issue, he would see action in four other games and dressed for 10 games total, including starting in place of Damien Lewis at left guard in Week 7 against the Saints.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

Still only 25 years old, Jones has played fairly well when healthy, allowing just three sacks and six quarterback hits on 411 career pass blocking reps per Pro Football Focus. His versatility has also proven invaluable for an offensive line that has dealt with numerous injuries over the past several seasons. Last season, he saw snaps at right tackle, left guard, and right guard in the six games he played offensively. In 2020, he played every position except center and started a game at right tackle and right guard apiece. After missing his whole rookie season with an ankle injury, he started a pair of games at right guard and one at left tackle in 2019. Few players have the positional flexibility to start at multiple positions along the offensive line and he has performed at a quality level at both tackle and guard spots when called upon.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

While Jones has flashed promise in a handful of starts, his inability to stomp the injury bug has set his development back substantially and consequently prevented him from truly competing for a starting role throughout his time in Seattle. In four seasons, he has missed 28 regular season games due to ankle, back, and head injuries. He's also landed on injured reserve twice, missing 21 games total in those two stints. When on the field, he has been more effective playing in the interior than at the tackle positions. This has been especially true at left tackle where his athletic limitations have been evident, as he yielded six pressures on just 40 pass blocking snaps replacing Duane Brown in a pair of games in 2019.

Ideal Contract

One year, $1.5 million

Prediction

Only a few years ago, Jones looked like a potential future starter for the Seahawks and seemed primed to push for the right tackle job as a replacement for Germain Ifedi. But the arrival of Brandon Shell immediately thwarted that possibility and the former Ohio State standout hasn't been healthy consistently enough to carve out a significant role for himself in the trenches. Since he's still a young player and has NFL starting experience at four different positions, there's a decent chance Seattle could opt to re-sign him on a one-year contract at close to veteran minimum. But ultimately, given his extensive injury history and the lack of starting spots available, this may be a situation where it is best for both parties to move on.