Ann Wilson has released a new single, "Greed," which will appear on her upcoming solo album, Fierce Bliss. “‘Greed’ is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want. ,” the Heart singer said in a press release. “Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you’re caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO