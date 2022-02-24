19 Can't-Miss Pieces From Tory Burch's Private Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With plenty of winter days still ahead of us, now is just as great a time as ever to stock up on cookware essentials for cozy meals. If Dutch ovens, baking dishes, and skillets are on your list for making soups, stews, casseroles, and more, then this Presidents Day sale on Staub cookware has your name written all over it. The event features bestselling cookware of all kinds, including the iconic Staub Dutch oven. This beauty has scored so many accolades on our sister site, Kitchn, including an overall favorite on a best Dutch ovens roundup and a repeat winner on their annual Essential Kitchen Tools list.
