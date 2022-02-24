Newmont flags omicron hit to quarterly output

Newmont stock (NYSE: NEM) has increased 4.4% in the last one week, outperforming the S&P 500 which declined more than 2% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, NEM stock has increased (6% and 6.5%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both occasions. The recent rise in NEM stock was the effect of a rise in global gold prices. With a rise in inflation and increase in Russia-Ukraine tensions, global stock markets have dropped. This has made the yellow metal more lucrative as a hedge. Gold futures traded at $1,908 on February 21. With NEM being one of the largest producers of gold, if gold prices are heading further north, NEM’s higher production will help in improved top and bottom line in the coming quarters.

