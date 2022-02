Without injured Boogie Ellis and Isaiah White, it took USC two overtimes to complete a 94-91 win over an Oregon State team that has three wins total and one conference win. Once again USC won a game at the free-throw line, making 21-25, while OSU was 13-22. And once again a Beaver guard had a career game against the Trojans. It was Jared Lucas in LA, and Lucas had a big first half Thursday making three shots from behind the arc and 10 points. The Trojans shut him down the rest of the game but fellow guard DeShawn Davis was unconscious in the second half, making 14-24 for the game and his only three was a very difficult shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. He finished with 31 points on the night, though Max Agbonkpolo gave him problems in the second overtime.

