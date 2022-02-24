ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anglo American hits record profit, more than triples payout

By Cecilia Jamasmie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnglo American (LON: AAL) joined a growing list of miners that have delivered record profits this week, with full year earnings of $20.6 billion and a $2.1 billion final dividend, on the back of soaring commodity prices. “These are clearly the strongest results we have ever posted,” outgoing chief...

The Independent

HSBC pays out £2.6bn in bonuses as profits more than double

Banking giant HSBC has handed out a mammoth 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.6 billion) in bonuses as it revealed annual profits more than doubled.The group hiked its staff bonus pool by nearly a third to its highest level since 2014, up from 2.7 billion US dollars (£2 billion) in 2020 while chief executive Noel Quinn picked up a total pay package of £9 million for 2021.HSBC’s annual report showed the group’s boss landed £4.9 million in pay and bonuses as well as £4.1 million in long-term performance share awards.The bumper payouts came as HSBC reported pre-tax profits of 18.9 billion...
US News and World Report

Barclays Boosts Investor Payouts After Record Annual Profit

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a record annual profit for 2021 and returned 2.5 billion pounds to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance. The British lender on Wednesday reported a pretax profit of 8.4 billion pounds ($11.42 billion),...
MarketWatch

Hilton swings to profit that matched expectations, revenue more than doubles

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was little changed in premarket trading Wednesday, after the hotel operator swung to a fourth-quarter profit that was in line with expectations, while revenue more than doubled to top forecasts. The company reported net income of $147 million, or 52 cents a share, after a loss of $224 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents matched the FactSet consensus. Revenue grew 106.3% to $1.84 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.80 billion. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped 104.2% from a year ago, beating the FactSet consensus for an 83.1% increase, but was down 13.5% from the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019. The company said that while some hotels suspended operations during 2021, as the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spread, re-openings significantly outpaced suspensions. "Although new variants of the virus have had some short-term impact, we are optimistic about the acceleration of recovery across all segments during 2022," said Chief Executive Christopher Nassetta. The stock has rallied 11.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.9%.
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
Stephen Pearce
MySanAntonio

Rio Tinto to pay $7.7 billion dividend as profit hits record

Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend. All Rio's commodities fired in 2021 as pent-up industrial demand and supply-chain snares created a bumper year across the natural-resources industry....
Biz Times

Generac finished 2021 with sales, profit up more than 50% for the year

Generac Power Systems ended an already strong year with record sales in the fourth quarter, including a 40.2% increase from the prior year. The Town of Genesee-based maker of home standby generators and other energy technology products reported sales of $1.07 billion for the quarter. For the year, the company’s...
Reuters

Bank of Ireland posts highest profit in more than a decade

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland on Monday posted its biggest annual profit since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago and said it plans to return of 104 million euros ($116 million) to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Ireland’s largest lender by assets swung to an underlying...
#Diamonds#Rio Tinto#Asx#Rio#Antofagasta#Ukraine Anglo American
Seeking Alpha

Ukraine Invasion Could Rocket Anglo American Platinum

43% of the world's Palladium comes from Russia, and around 20% of the world's platinum. Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) is the PGM division of Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY) that trades separately as a way for investors to get exposure to PGMs from mines in South Africa. The rest of the world's PGMs come primarily from Russia, and with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that supply will become severely restricted to western auto companies due to sanctions. With as much as 40% of PGMs coming from Russia, expect the value of Anglo American's South African mines to rocket.
simpleflying.com

SpiceJet Posts A Profit But There's More Than Meets The Eye

Spicejet has joined the elite ranks of the few airlines which are now starting to post profitable quarters. In the airline’s third-quarter filing, it ended with a profit of ₹23 crore ($3.07 million), compared to a ₹57 crore ($7.6 million) loss in the same quarter of 2020.
The Independent

Barclays annual profits more than double to £8.4bn

Barclays has revealed pre-tax profits soared to £8.4 billion in 2021 as it released cash set aside for pandemic loan losses and notched up record investment banking earnings.The banking giant more than doubled profits from £3.1 billion in 2020 thanks to the release of £653 million in bad debt provisions, compared with £4.8 billion set aside for Covid loan losses the previous year.Barclays results were better than expected and showed its corporate and investment banking division recorded its highest-ever pre-tax profits of £5.8 billion over the year, up from £4 billion in 2020.The group also announced its first female finance...
Reuters

Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases hit record of more than 26,000

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported a record 26,032 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and said it may take a few weeks before the current transmission wave peaks and subsides. "While the number of patients needing oxygen supplementation and intensive care unit (ICU) care is not high, there...
UPI News

Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who rediscovered a bank account she hadn't touched in over 60 years was surprised to learn her $3.35 balance had ballooned into $335. Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, said she was visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she was 6-years-old when the older woman helped her open an account at Trustee Savings Bank, which is now TSB.
