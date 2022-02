After 13 years sowing the seeds of knowledge to Flathead County growers, gardeners, farmers, property owners and students — a bountiful harvest awaits Montana State University Extension Agent Pat McGlynn who retires in May. For McGlynn, the job has combined her passions for teaching, research, horticulture and agribusiness. “I think it was just in my blood,” she said, recalling starting a garden as a child growing up in a rural town in upstate New York. “I was always in the woods.” Only a barbed-wire fence separated the backyard of her childhood home from a herd of cows and it wasn’t long before she...

