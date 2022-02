The controversial omission of James Anderson and Stuart Broad has dominated the build-up to England’s tour of the West Indies but Ben Foakes insists a much-changed squad is straining at the leash to bring “new energy” to the Test side.England touched down in Antigua on Friday with a new-look group, shorn of eight players who bore the scars of a 4-0 Ashes thrashing and with Paul Collingwood as interim head coach following Chris Silverwood’s sacking.The shadows of the country’s two leading wicket-takers loom largest of all, but for the likes of Foakes, Matt Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson and Alex...

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO