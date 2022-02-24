Timberwolves fans no longer required to wear masks at home games

Casey Holdahl reports Eric Bledsoe will miss Thursday’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, delaying his debut with the team. Bledsoe, acquired by Portland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4, is dealing with a lingering Achilles injury. As a member of the Clippers, Bledsoe last played in a 111-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 3, logging 20 minutes, seven points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Starting 29 games for the Clippers, Bledsoe averaged 25 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game.
