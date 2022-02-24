ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves fans no longer required to wear masks at home games

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 1 day ago

Minnesota Timberwolves fans won't be required to wear masks during games...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green thinks ex-Warriors teammate holds huge grudge

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Target Center#The Memphis Grizzlies#Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post

Buford girls open state basketball playoffs with win over Osborne

BUFORD — You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one. The Buford Wolves’ pursuit of their fifth state title in six seasons began with a first-round matchup against Osborne in the Class AAAAAA girls basketball playoffs Tuesday. Hosting the No. 3 seed Cardinals at Buford City Arena, second-seeded Buford staved off a valiant comeback attempt to eke out a 57-49 victory.
BUFORD, GA
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted Blockbuster Trade To Happen

For a struggling team with championship aspirations like the Lakers, it was a bit strange they didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline. Even LeBron James was pushing for the team’s higher ups to make a blockbuster trade. Over All-Star Weekend, reports came about saying the Lakers...
NBA
NESN

Trail Blazers Eric Bledsoe Out Thursday Against Warriors

Casey Holdahl reports Eric Bledsoe will miss Thursday’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, delaying his debut with the team. Bledsoe, acquired by Portland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4, is dealing with a lingering Achilles injury. As a member of the Clippers, Bledsoe last played in a 111-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 3, logging 20 minutes, seven points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Starting 29 games for the Clippers, Bledsoe averaged 25 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

5 crucial Memphis Grizzlies rookie cards that should be owned before the playoffs start

Taking a look at the standings, most collectors are pleasantly surprised to see the Memphis Grizzlies surging through the ranks and claiming a top spot in the Western Conference. This development didn’t happen overnight at all. In fact, the team went through a rebuilding phase that happened organically after Mike Conley and Marc Gasol left the franchise. Now, this young squad is making their impact felt across the NBA and the rookie cards of their key players are benefitting from it.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Had An Iconic Reaction Without Saying One Word After He Saw The Lakers Celebrating Their First Win After An 8-Game Losing Streak In 2015: "When I Saw That All I Could Think Of Was You."

Kobe Bryant is considered by many to be the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Bryant was a true superstar, and one of the most lethal players in the NBA during his career. And a big part of his success in the league was his drive and desire to win. No one was more driven than Kobe Bryant in the NBA, and that's what allowed him to have the career he did.
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Dick Vitale to be honored during SEC men's tournament

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will be honored at the Southeastern Conference men's tournament next month. The 82-year-old Vitale, a staple of college basketball broadcasts for more than four decades, recently underwent surgery to treat dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords. He announced last month that he would not broadcast any games for ESPN for the rest of the season.
BASKETBALL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Jimmy Butler fined $25K for ducking All-Star Game media

The NBA fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $25,000 on Friday for violating media access rules during All-Star weekend. Per the league, Butler failed to "comply with his media availability obligations... including following the game on Sunday night." The NBA also noted he did not comply with its resulting investigation.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy