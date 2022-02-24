ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick unveils program to offer second autopsies in ‘police-related’ deaths

By Vandana Ravikumar
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced his nonprofit organization plans to offer free secondary autopsies to the family members of people whose deaths were “police-related.”. In a statement, Know Your Rights Camp said the services offered through its Autopsy Initiative will include “the completion of a second autopsy,...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Cop Suspended for Allegedly Passing Info on to Proud Boys Leader

A lieutenant on the Washington, D.C. police force has been suspended while the agency investigates his alleged communications with the leader of the Proud Boys, The Washington Post reports. The department is probing alleged improper communications between Shane Lamond, a veteran officer of 22 years, and Enrique Tarrio. Though Tarrio described their correspondence as professional to the Post, he also said Lamond would notify him of the locations and movements of counter-demonstrators during Proud Boys marches. The Proud Boys’ public appearances have been characterized by street fights and other violence. Tarrio said, “He was just a liaison officer for when we held rallies… I only told him, ‘We’re coming into town and we’re going to hold this protest.’ That’s as far as the relationship went.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Spun

New Details Emerge Following Colt Brennan’s Death

Last spring the football world was rocked by the sudden passing of record-setting quarterback Colt Brennan. Nearly a year later, new details into his death have been revealed. According to Brandon Sneed of Sports Illustrated, an examination of Brennan’s brain revealed that he had at least one stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). But the full extent of how bad his CTE was could not be determined due to the nature of his death.
NFL
Parade

CBS News Looks Back at a Decade of Racial Struggle With Its New Special Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later—Find Out How to Watch and See an Exclusive Clip

Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, recently celebrated her birthday on Feb. 16, less than two weeks after what would’ve been her youngest son’s 27th birthday. The date of Feb. 26, 2022, marks the 10-year anniversary of Martin’s death, and the aftermath of the 17-year-old Florida teen’s killing continues to reverberate through the ongoing fight for racial equality and justice in America. As part of its Black History Month coverage throughout February, CBS News is commemorating that tragic milestone and the movement it sparked—while also bringing back its prestigious CBS Reports, the CBS News documentary franchise that has featured in-depth reporting on national and global issues for over 60 years—with a new docu-special, Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Gayle King recalls making CBS This Morning to put a national spotlight on Trayvon Martin's killing

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the death of the unarmed 17-year-old Black teenager, who was shot and killed by neighborhood watch coordinator George Zimmerman in Florida. King tells the Los Angeles Times that when she first brought up Martin's name at a CBS This Morning story meeting, producers told her it was a local story. “I said, ‘I’m telling you this is not a local story,’” King recalled. “It was unheard of to me that this was just a kid walking from the store with his Skittles and his Arizona iced tea, minding his own business on the phone talking to his girlfriend.” As a result of King's pressure, CBS sent its Atlanta-based correspondent, Mark Strassmann, to conduct the first network TV interview with Martin's father and his attorney Ben Crump, now known for representing families in wrongful police killings. Tonight, King will anchor the CBS News special Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later, which will air on BET and Smithsonian Channel and stream on CBS News' streaming service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy