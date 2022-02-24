ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Why Colleges Need To Start Adding Gender-Neutral Bathrooms to Their Campuses

By Alyssa Griffin, Molloy College
studybreaks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs colleges continue to admit nonbinary students, administrators should consider adding unisex facilities to accommodate them all. Gender-neutral bathrooms in public places have been a controversial topic for years. Countless people can agree that bathrooms in schools are a necessity, yet not everyone can agree on adding gender-neutral bathrooms to college...

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Touro College, with Middletown campus, granted university status

NEW YORK –Touro College in New York State has been granted university status by the State Board of Regents, College President Dr. Alan Kadish announced on Friday. This comes after the Board voted to amend the charter to change the college’s name to “Touro University” in recognition of the institution’s advanced academic standing. Touro has already achieved university status at its California and Nevada schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Transgender People#Gender Dysphoria#Transgender Health Care
Washington Post

Enrollment in virtual schools is exploding. Will students stay long term?

When it was time to enroll her daughter in kindergarten, Kiara Childs considered a few traditional public and charter schools in the District. But it was spring 2020, the early months of the pandemic, and she wasn’t sure which schools would be in-person and which would remain virtual that fall.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Slate

Remote Learning Accidentally Introduced a New Danger for LGBTQ Students

Imagine this: A 13-year-old student is called into their school counselor’s office. There they find their counselor and their parents waiting for them, concerned looks on their faces. “We know you think you’re trans,” one of them says. The student is horrified. They’ve never shared these private thoughts with anyone, channeling their feelings and questions into their personal diary on their laptop. Had their parents been reading their diary? No. Their laptop was given to them by their school, and it contains software that flags any student writing that uses, among other terms, “queer” or “transgender.” The company forwarded the flagged content to a school counselor. And under a recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill in the student’s state, the counselor was required to report the writing to the student’s parents, outing the student. Outing the student before they were ready to share their identity, or even sure of it themselves, puts that student at risk of their family disowning them, or worse.
TECHNOLOGY
purewow.com

How to Create a “Safe Folder” for Your Transgender Child

It’s been a heartbreaking week for parents of transgender children, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott instructing Texas’ protective services to investigate parents who allow their children to get gender-affirming medical care. In a letter on Tuesday to the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services, the politician asked licensed professionals—including teachers, nurses and doctors—and members of the general public to report any parents of minors who are getting “elective procedures for gender transitioning.” He added that state law “provides criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy