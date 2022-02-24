ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why You’ll See 120 Orange Statues of Women All Around the National Mall This March

By Maggie Roth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis March, the Smithsonian is putting a fresh spin on Women’s History Month and setting their sights on the future rather than the past, with their new “Women’s Futures Month.” On March 5, they’ll kick off a month-long celebration of women in STEM by unveiling “#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit,” an army...

