Mercedes-Benz Targets U.S. for Hands-Free Driving Certification This Year - CEO

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus. The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk” warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over...

TRAVEL ・ 23 DAYS AGO