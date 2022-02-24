ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus reports wider first-half financial loss

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Juventus slipped to a deeper loss in the first half of the 2021-2022 financial year as the Italian soccer club received less money for TV and radio rights and crowds remained limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Controlled by Exor, the holding company of the...

