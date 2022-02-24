Citigroup to eliminate overdraft fees this summer

Citigroup stock (NYSE: C) has gained 11% YTD, as compared to the 6% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. The stock is currently around $67, which is 15% below its fair value of $78 – Trefis’ estimate for Citigroup’s valuation. The bank recently released its fourth-quarter results, with earnings beating the expectations but revenues slightly missing the consensus estimates. It reported total revenues of $17 billion – up 1% y-o-y. While the institutional client group reported a 4% y-o-y increase, the top-line mainly suffered due to a 6% decrease in the global consumer banking segment. The ICG benefited from a 43% jump in the investment banking business, partially offset by an 11% drop in the markets and securities services (including sales & trading). On the flip side, the global consumer banking unit suffered due to a 4% decline in net interest income and a 23% decrease in the non-interest revenues. While the NII was down because of interest rate headwinds and lower outstanding loan balance, the drop in non-interest revenues was driven by lower deposit spreads and lower mortgage fees. Further, the adjusted net income decreased 26% y-o-y to $3.2 billion in the quarter due to higher expenses. Notably, the quarter included a pre-tax impact of $1.2 billion related to the sale of Citi’s Asia consumer banking business.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO