Green Bay would bail on Aaron Rodgers in a second if Jordan Love could play I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are in a marriage...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Danica Patrick’s Cryptic Message Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

While Aaron Rodgers appears to still be with fiancee Shailene Woodley, rumors swirled on social media last week about their reported breakup. While the Rodgers-Woodley rumors were swirling, one of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s ex-girlfriends shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Danica Patrick, who dated Rodgers prior to...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s mind-boggling rumored salary from ESPN that’s higher than most NFL players

If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
NFL
The Spun

Olivia Munn Is Trending Following Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

On Wednesday, reports revealed that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have broken off their engagement and separated. This breakup marks the end to yet another relationship between Rodgers and a high-profile woman. Following today’s news, another one of the QB’s former girlfriends — Olivia Munn — is trending on Twitter.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
NESN

FOX Reportedly Will Consider These Candidates To Replace Troy Aikman

Joe Buck reportedly will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season. Buck’s longtime partner, Troy Aikman, is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN, according to a New York Post report. Aikman, who also was rumored to be in the mix for a broadcast job with Amazon, reportedly will join the Worldwide Leader’s “Monday Night Football” team.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Address Jordan Love Trade Speculation: NFL World Reacts

Quarterback trade speculation doesn’t stop at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers — it’s also extended to his backup Jordan Love. In an offseason packed with uncertainty, many are wondering if Love will be included in possible future trade discussions. But when asked about this prospect on Wednesday, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst all but shut down these rumors.
NFL
InsideHook

Why Aaron Rodgers Spent the Last Two Weeks Violently Expelling Fluids

A few days before Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow offered some thoughts for younger athletes on how to navigate social media as a professional. The main takeaway? Restraint. “Don’t have a workout and post it on Instagram the next day,” he said. “Work in silence. Don’t worry about all that social media stuff.”
NFL
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman Rumors

For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again

A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Frontrunners To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
NFL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson will not finish his career with the Seattle Seahawks I THE HERD

Russell Wilson is reportedly frustrated in Seattle, making his future with the Seahawks a question mark. Last year, Russ was reportedly interested in being traded to the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys prior to this year's news for each squad. Colin Cowherd explains why Russ will not finish his career in Seattle and shares his top three ideal destinations for the quarterback.
NFL

