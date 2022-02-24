Green Bay would bail on Aaron Rodgers in a second if Jordan Love could play I THE HERD

While Aaron Rodgers appears to still be with fiancee Shailene Woodley, rumors swirled on social media last week about their reported breakup. While the Rodgers-Woodley rumors were swirling, one of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s ex-girlfriends shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Danica Patrick, who dated Rodgers prior to...
According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
One internet detective may have found the best clue of all to determine that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are back together. Rodgers shared a lengthy post on Instagram Monday night that drew widespread attention. He followed that up with an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.
When Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, the NFL world then began asking questions about Rob Gronkowski‘s NFL future. He’s going to retire just like Brady did, right? Not so fast, according to Camille Kostek, his girlfriend. In speaking with TMZ Sports this week, Kostek said she doesn’t...
A retired NFL footballer and the MVP of the Super Bowl XXVII in 1993, Troy Aikman forged an incredibly successful career as a color commentator and game analyst with credits on shows like Fox and Friends, NFL Thursday Night Football, and NFL on Fox after announcing his retirement in 2001.
If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.
On Wednesday, reports revealed that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have broken off their engagement and separated. This breakup marks the end to yet another relationship between Rodgers and a high-profile woman. Following today’s news, another one of the QB’s former girlfriends — Olivia Munn — is trending on Twitter.
A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
Joe Buck reportedly will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season. Buck’s longtime partner, Troy Aikman, is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN, according to a New York Post report. Aikman, who also was rumored to be in the mix for a broadcast job with Amazon, reportedly will join the Worldwide Leader’s “Monday Night Football” team.
Quarterback trade speculation doesn’t stop at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers — it’s also extended to his backup Jordan Love. In an offseason packed with uncertainty, many are wondering if Love will be included in possible future trade discussions. But when asked about this prospect on Wednesday, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst all but shut down these rumors.
A few days before Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow offered some thoughts for younger athletes on how to navigate social media as a professional. The main takeaway? Restraint. “Don’t have a workout and post it on Instagram the next day,” he said. “Work in silence. Don’t worry about all that social media stuff.”
Aaron Rodgers has sold his longtime California home — where he would go to unwind in the offseason — for $5.13 million, The Post can report. The Green Bay Packers quarterback initially purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom San Diego abode nearly 12 years ago, in 2009, for $2,055,000, property records show.
For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
Where and when Deshaun Watson will take his next NFL snap is still very much up in the air. Before this past season, Watson requested a trade away from his current Houston Texans franchise. As if this situation wasn’t complicated enough, the 26-year-old signal caller was then hit with more than 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.
Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
Odell Beckham Jr. has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since the Super Bowl, and the star wide receiver is even more thankful for something that happened days after the Los Angeles Rams’ big win. Beckham revealed on Instagram late Tuesday night that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood,...
Russell Wilson is reportedly frustrated in Seattle, making his future with the Seahawks a question mark. Last year, Russ was reportedly interested in being traded to the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys prior to this year's news for each squad. Colin Cowherd explains why Russ will not finish his career in Seattle and shares his top three ideal destinations for the quarterback.
Comments / 0